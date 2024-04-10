MAFCO first to record first goal of TNM Super League for two consecutive seasons

* Chimaimba claimed the feat in their match against MAFCO but went on to lose 1-2



By Duncan Mlanjira

MAFCO FC’s Bernard Chimaimba scored in the 36th minute in their opening match of TNM Super League 2024 recording the earliest goal scored and for two consecutive seasons.

Chimaimba claimed the feat in their match against MAFCO but went on to lose 1-2 after Charles Nkhoma equalized in the 75th and Raphael Phiri striking the winner in 88th.

According to Super League of Malawi (SULOM), this is the second consecutive season for the Salima-based side to achieve the feat as in 2023 it was through Mdoka, who scored in the 13th minute against Chitipa United.

Nyasa Big Bullets’ Ephraim Kondowe was the second player to score next in the 37th minute against Dedza Dynamos that ended 1-1 at Dedza Stadium.

Next was Adiel Kaduya (41′) when Silver Strikers beat Chitipa United 2-0 with the other goal scored by Binwell Katinji in the 54th.

None scored more than one goal as Dedza claimed his through Promise Kamendo against the Bullets; FOMO through Hassan Luwembe in their 1-0 win over Bangwe All Stars; Mighty Wanderers’ Christopher Kumwembe and 1-1 Kamuzu Barracks’ Zeliat Nkhoma in their 1-1 draw; Mighty Tigers’ Masambero Kalua in their 1-3 loss to Creck Sporting through Hadji Wali; Dalitso Nahipa and Babangida Ishaya; Mzuzu City Hammers’ Isaac Msiska when they beat Civil Service United 1-0 and Karonga United’s Blessings Mwalilino in their 1-0 win against debutantes Baka City.

The action continues for week two with debutantes Creck Sporting leading the table after beating Mighty Tigers 3-1 and leading on goals scored as last season’s runners-up Silver Strikers also have three points from the season having beaten Chitipa United 2-0.

After salvaging a 1-1 draw away against Dedza Dynamos away in their opening TNM Super League title defence campaign at Dedza Stadium, 2023 champions Nyasa Bullets are at home on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium against Mighty Tigers.

Creck Sporting are still at home in their second match on Sunday at Civo Stadium in which they meet Moyale FC, who after beating fellow military side MAFCO 2-1, perch at third place.

On Saturday, MAFCO date another fellow military side at Chitowe, Kamuzu Barracks while Mighty Wanderers date 4thplqced FOMO at Mulanje Park as Mzuzu City Hammers host rookies Baka City at Mzuzu Stadium.

Civil Service United are up against Dedza Dynamos at home, Civo Stadium on Saturday while on Sunday, Silver Strikers host Bangwe All Stars at Silver Stadium followed by Chitipa United v Karonga United at Karonga.

At the bottom are Civil Service United (14th), who lost 0-1 to Mzuzu City Hammers; Mighty Tigers (15th) and Chitipa United (16th) — who were sensation last season finishing 4th.

So the race is on to dethrone defending champions, Nyasa Big Bullets, who won the title last year for the 5th consecutive seasons — their 17th since the top flight league was formed in 1986.

Last season, they won a historic quadruple — the TNM Super League, FDH Bank Cup, Castel Challenge Cup, the Airtel Top 8 as well as the season opener, the FAM NBS Bank Charity Shield 2023.

They have also won this year’s FAM NBS Charity Shield after beating Silver Strikers through post-match penalties.