Madise chides FAM executive leadership for shunning implementation of management guidelines meeting

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi National Council of Sports chairperson, Sunduzwayo Madise expressed exceptional concern that out of all associations present at the meeting to review if implementation of management guidelines is been followed, Football Association Malawi (FAM) only sent a staff member, a technical manager.

The rest sent either the president or a secretary or an executive member for the meeting, which Madise described as a very important policy making caucus.

During the meeting’s plenary, Madise applauded FAM for its sound management style — that from being housed by the Sports Council, the association graduated with distinction to having their own offices up to constructing its own state-of-the-art complex; named Mpira Village at Chiwembe in Limbe.

He asked the rest of the associations to emulate FAM’s development achievement, saying they can engage its administrators to learn a thing or two on how FAM managed to achieve their milestone.

But he chided FAM’s leadership for its disdain of the meeting since they are very current in as far as the management guidelines are concerned as they are able to meet their constitutional obligations of holding annual general meetings (AGMs); presentation of audited accounts; strong governance (high academic qualifications, physical offices); local and international competitions participation; paying subscription fees to Sports Council — among others.

Other notable associations deemed to be in line with following the guidelines and their constitutional guidelines included those of netball, chess, hockey, cricket, golf, darts and Tertiary Education Student Sports Association (TESSAM).

Delegates were also not amused that in his presentation, FAM’s representative seemed arrogant when he qualified that the association was “obviously” current in its obligations.

In his closing remarks, Madise described the policy making caucus as a very important since the delegates were able to appraise the Council of some clauses which needed to be changed to ease challenges they are faced with.

Amongst those included the tenure of office (proposed at three years with two terms) which was asked by the associations to be changed to four years in line with their world governing bodies.

The sports fraternity is always up in arms against FAM president, Walter Nyamilandu for what they describe that he has overstayed in office for a world record 19 years, having claimed victory in the 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019 FAM elective AGMs — serving five consecutive terms.

Madise said the presence of at least Nyamilandu and/or general secretary Alfred Gunda could have added credence to the the “high level meeting, said the other associations could have been inspired by their contributions to the plenary.

“We are not amused that FAM could just send an employee,” he said. “Is this how they think of us as Sports Council that they are bigger then us yet when they need us we always are there to assist? We are not amused.”

When we contacted Nyamilandu soon after the meeting on Saturday to explain the reasons why none of the executive members attended the policy making meeting, he did not respond.

But Madise was full of praise for FAM’s management and milestones just as Youth & Sports Minister Uchizi Mkandawire did when he lauded the football governing body during his familiarization tour of Mpira Village last month, who described the Beautiful Game’s governing body as a model for all sporting disciplines in the country.

He was quoted by FAM website, www.fam.mw as saying: ”I am impressed with what I have seen here and the overall structure and operations of FAM. FAM is able to do business using the Mpira Village facility thereby complementing their activities, which is commendable and we consider FAM as a model for all sporting disciplines looking at how organised they are.”

The Minister was further quoted as saying as a mouthpiece for all the sports disciplines at executive level, he would use his portfolio to lobby for full government support towards football.

“There are a lot of things happening in football and as a main sponsor, I would like to assure FAM that government is always available to provide the necessary support towards its activities.

“Knowing that sometimes the government budget is limited, we will try as much as possible to lobby for more funding because we understand how important it is if our national teams are to give the desired results.”