MACRA warns of punitive measures against violation of ethical broadcasting standards throughout the election period

* As it activates election broadcasts monitoring committee ahead of campaign period set to be launched on Monday

* We are not here to police media houses but to ensure professionalism—MACRA Deputy Director of Broadcasting, Kelton Masangano

By Mervis Mwale, MANA

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has activated the Election Broadcasts Monitoring and Enforcement Committee (EBMEC) to oversee fair media coverage during the campaign period starting on Monday, July 14.

Speaking at a sensitization meeting held at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe, MACRA Deputy Director of Broadcasting, Kelton Masangano emphasised that the committee will ensure broadcasts remain free from bias, violence, hate speech and misinformation.

“We are not here to police media houses but to ensure professionalism,” Masangano said. “Punitive measures will be taken against those who violate ethical broadcast standards throughout the election period.”

The committee includes representatives from the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), Malawi Law Society (MLS), Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD), Media Council of Malawi (MCM), MISA Malawi Chapter and NICE — tasked with addressing complaints related to election broadcasts.

Masangano explained that social media content is regulated under the Electronic Transactions and Cybersecurity Act, citing challenges like misinformation, especially during elections.

“MACRA plays a key role by promoting internet safety, appointing cyber inspectors and supporting court processes with technical expertise to tackle online crimes,” he said.

On the part of MEC, Director of Communication, Sangwani Mwafulirwa called for truth and transparency, urging media houses to be granted unhindered access to information during the campaign period.

“Media must be allowed to work in a free, fair and secure environment because they are central to delivering truthful content to Malawians.”

Mwafulirwa stressed that the committee should serve as a dialogue platform, not a punitive body to address concerns raised by political parties or candidates about media conduct.

“We expect full responsibility from all players, politicians, broadcasters and regulators to ensure this committee functions effectively,” Mwafulirwa said.

CMD incoming chairperson, Ben Chakhame said the committee’s role is vital in promoting ethical political coverage, warning that partisan media houses would face consequences.

“We want a clean campaign supported by a professional and impartial media — selective reporting will not be tolerated,” Chakhame warned.

As Malawi enters the official campaign period, the EBMEC is expected to be the watchdog by ensuring ethical standards, fairness and peaceful media engagement during the 2025 elections.

To be held at BICC on Monday, July 14, the official launch of the 60-day campaign period of the September 16 general elections will be celebrated under the theme; ‘Promoting Democratic Leadership Through Your Vote’.

To run from 08h30-11h00, the event will be broadcast live on 24 TV and radio platforms where Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson will deliver a keynote address highlighting its “commitment to conducting credible, inclusive and transparent elections.

Mwafulirwa highlighted in a statement that “key institutions with electoral responsibilities will also present their state of preparedness to help ensure a peaceful and secure campaign environment”.

“The event will bring together key electoral stakeholders, including political party representatives, aspiring independent presidential candidates, civil society organisations, government departments and agencies, development partners, members of the media, and other invited guests.”

Members of the public are encouraged to follow the proceeding live on radio and television through MBC TV, MBC Radio, MBC Digital; Times TV, Times Radio, Times360; ZBS TV, ZBS Radio, ZBS Facebook; Mibawa TV Tuntufye FM; Mzati FM; Chibvomelezi FM and Gaka FM.

Community radios include Rumphi, Likoma, Chirundu, Mzimba, Nkhotakota, Ntchisi, Kasungu, Mudziwathu, Bembeke, Chisomo, Dowa, Lilaguka, Dzimwe FM, Neno, CHANCO, Mzati FM, Chibvomelezi FM, Gaka FM, Nyanthepa.

Meanwhile, at the close of business today, July 10, one nomination paper was collected from MEC for the presidential election — for independent, Cosmas Felix Chipojola.

This brings to 16 the total number of presidential nomination papers collected so far — join incumbent President Lazarus Chakwera (Malawi Congress Party); former Heads of State, Peter Mutharika (Democratic Progressive Party) and Joyce Banda (People’s Party).

The others are Kondwani Nankhumwa (Peoples Development Party); Atupele Muluzi (United Democratic Front); Dalitso Kabambe (UTM); Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo (National Development Party); Kamuzu Chibambo (People’s Transformation Party) and Akwame Bandawe (Anyamata, Atsikana, Azimayi); David Mbewe (Liberation for Economic Freedom Party) and Cassim Chilumpha (Assembly for Democracy and Development) — as representing parties.

With the inclusion of Chipojola, there are now five independent aspirants alongside Milward Tobias, Adil James Chilungo, Rev. Hardwick Kaliya and Smart Swira.—Additional reporting by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express