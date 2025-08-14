MACRA urges social media influencers to follow electoral laws

* Influencers should discourage hate speech, promote respectful online engagement, and ensure informed, peaceful and fair elections

By Santos Zefania, MANA

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has urged social media influencers to comply with electoral principles by avoiding the dissemination of misleading information, warning that violations could attract penalties.

MACRA’s Head of International Affairs & Corporate Communication, Limbani Nsapato, made the remarks this morning during a social media influencers workshop at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe — held under the theme; ‘The Role of Social Media Influencers During Elections’.

Nsapato said influencers must be aware of sanctions for breaching electoral laws ahead of the September 16 general elections, saying: “Media content creators must operate in line with principles set by MACRA and other governing bodies, including the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), to ensure credible and fair elections.

“Their dissemination should carry nothing but integrity and confidentiality,” he said, while citing the Electronic Transactions and Cyber Security Act (2016) and the Data Protection Act (2024) — which regulate online communication and prohibit misleading content that could lead to defamation.

The workshop’s facilitator, Dr Jolly Ntaba, a Journalism & Media Studies lecturer at the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS), also emphasised that influencers play a key role in shaping public opinion and mobilising voter behaviour.

“Misleading information during the electoral period can jeopardise the process,” he said. “Influencers should discourage hate speech, promote respectful online engagement, and ensure informed, peaceful and fair elections,” Ntaba said.

On his part, MACRAs Director of Broadcasting, Zadziko Mankhambo said the inclusion of influencers in electoral awareness is strategic, given their large followings and influence across platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and WhatsApp.

One of the participants, comedian Mr. Jokes, welcomed the initiative, saying: “We did not realise it was also our responsibility to influence our followers towards peaceful elections. This training has opened our eyes.”

Meanwhile, MEC director of media & public relations, Sangwani Mwafulirwa has commended political parties for conducting peaceful campaign rallies and urged them to maintain the trend ahead of the polls.

Speaking in Chitipa on Tuesday, Mwafulirwa said MEC has so far not received any reports of violence or cases of traditional leaders taking sides: “We commend political parties for conducting peaceful campaigns and encourage leaders to work with MEC in promoting peace and order as we prepare for the election.”

He thus said peaceful elections encourage voter turnout as people feel safe to travel to polling centres without fear of harassment, unlike in violent elections where voters may stay away.

Gender coordinator for the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) of Karonga Diocese, Janet Mhango, also hailed political parties for practicing mature politics.

She urged continued collaboration among MEC, security agencies, political parties and community leaders, alongside sustained civic education to remind voters and party supporters of their role in safeguarding peace.

“If these measures are sustained, we can go to the polls in a safe and fair environment for everyone,” she said.—Reporting in Chitipa by Aliko Munde, MANA; edited by Maravi Express