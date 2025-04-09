MACRA urges Malawians to know and defend their consumer rights

* Consumer education is a key tool in tackling service-related challenges — consumers must be well-informed about their rights

By Monica Banda, MANA

In joining the world to commemorate World Consumer Rights Day, Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) calls on consumers to be aware of their rights and take responsibility in protecting them, especially in the digital space.

World Consumer Rights Day falls on March 15 but was not celebrated on that particular day but Competition & Fair Trading Commission (CFTC) already came up with its theme; ‘Fairness in Pricing for a Sustainable Future’ ahead of Malawi’s celebration.

Speaking during a consumer awareness meeting in Mchinji, MACRA’s board member, Stella Tchuthi said consumer education is a key tool in tackling service-related challenges, saying: “Consumers must be well-informed about their rights and they should know that they have the power to act, especially when facing issues such as injuries, or service challenges.

“They can contact us through our toll-free number 261, so that MACRA can engage the relevant service providers.”

Tchuthi also noted progress in addressing mobile money fraud, attributing it to coordinated efforts with the Malawi Prison Services, mobile service providers and the Malawi Defence Force.

Also present at the meeting was CFTC Chief Executive Officer, Lloyds Vincent Nkhoma, who said: “Consumers face numerous challenges in the market [and] it is vital that they understand their rights and responsibilities so they can protect themselves from common malpractices.”

He further warned that the digital space poses several risks, including identity theft, data breaches, online fraud and cyberbullying.

The event, organised by MACRA, was part of a broader initiative to ensure consumers are aware of their rights and confident in exercising them.

CFTC’s theme; ‘Fairness in Pricing for a Sustainable Future’ was motivated by an increase in the number of complaints due to escalation of prices of goods and services, and on the global celebration day, Nkhoma said the Commission registered “a substantial number of complaints in the current year bordering on suspicions of excessive and exploitative pricing of products and services”.

“The CFTC is mindful that fair pricing plays a crucial role in establishing trust and fostering long-term relationships between businesses and customers besides safeguarding the economic interests of consumers.

“Unfair pricing practices can, therefore, have far-reaching negative consequences on the livelihood of consumers through, among others, exacerbating poverty and inequality.”

The annual World Consumer Rights Day is an occasion for celebration and solidarity within the international consumer and this year’s global theme was ‘A just transition to sustainable lifestyles, which Consumers Association of Malawi (CAMA) picked as; ‘Demanding a Just Transition to Sustainable Lifestyles in Malawi’, saying it resonates deeply in this country.

In its statement on March 15, CAMA’s Executive Director, John Kapito said the global theme resonates deeply in Malawi, where consumers face significant challenges in accessing affordable, sustainable and safe products.

“In Malawi, the rising costs of living, coupled with limited buying power, have left consumers vulnerable to exploitation,” he said. “The lack of effective consumer protection mechanisms exacerbates these issues — making it difficult for them to make informed choices and demand sustainable practices.”

He added that the market “is flooded with substandard products, putting consumers’ health and safety at risk”, whose lack of effective monitoring and inspection mechanisms exacerbates the issue — “making it challenging for consumers to make informed choices”.

Kapito further said in advocating for a just transition to sustainable lifestyles, CAMA “recognises the need for a multifaceted approach that addresses the unique challenges faced by Malawian consumers”.

Thus CAMA issued some demands under the theme, which include:

1. Strengthen Product Safety Regulations: Develop and enforce robust regulations to ensure that all products sold in Malawi meet minimum safety standards;

2. Improve Monitoring and Inspection Mechanisms: Enhance the capacity of regulatory agencies to monitor and inspect products, and ensure that substandard products are removed from the market;

3. Increase Transparency and Accountability: Require manufacturers and suppliers to provide clear labelling and information about products, and hold them accountable for any harm caused by substandard products;

4. Affordable Access to Sustainable Goods and Services: Businesses must prioritize affordability and sustainability in their products and services;

5. Effective Consumer Protection Mechanisms: The Government must strengthen Consumer Protection Laws and enforcement to safeguard consumers’ rights;

6. Education and Awareness: Consumers must be empowered with knowledge and skills to make informed choices about sustainable lifestyles; and

7. Inclusive and Sustainable Economic Policies: The Government must prioritize policies that promote sustainable development, social justice, and consumer welfare.

For over 40 years Consumers International has run the campaign to demand that the rights of all consumers are respected and protected, and to protest against market abuses and social injustices which undermine those rights.—Additional reporting by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express