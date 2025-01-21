MACRA to lead Data Privacy Week campaign 

Head of Data Protection Authority, Dan Chiwoni

* Themed; ‘Put Privacy First’, the campaign includes a commemorative event scheduled for Mzuzu on January 28

* And accompanied by week-long roadshows in Kasungu, Mzimba, Mzuzu, and Nkhata Bay

* Which will feature interactive sessions where the citizenry will have opportunities to ask questions and use of public awareness materials

By Duncan Mlanjira

Through its Consumer Awareness Unit, Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA) will lead a series of awareness campaign activities in the northern districts of Malawi from January 27-31 to mark Data Privacy Week 2025.

In a statement, MACRA reports that the campaign, whose theme is; ‘Put Privacy First’ — includes a commemorative event scheduled for Mzuzu on January 28, accompanied by week-long roadshows in Kasungu, Mzimba, Mzuzu, and Nkhata Bay.

The roadshows will feature interactive sessions where the citizenry will have opportunities to ask questions and use of public awareness materials.

Head of Data Protection Authority, Dan Chiwoni is quoted in the statement as saying: “This year’s Data Privacy Week, aims to raise public awareness about the Malawi Data Protection Act of 2024.

“This landmark legislation, enacted in June 2024, designates MACRA as the Data Protection Authority, highlighting the lawful and transparent handling of citizens’ personal data.”

He added that the campaigns will educate individuals and businesses about data protection rights and obligations, promote compliance with the Act, and foster a “privacy-first” culture.

Through these initiatives, MACRA aims to empower citizens with right information, enhance data security, and encourage collaboration among stakeholders to address emerging data privacy challenges.

Meanwhile, mandated by the Communications Act and the Electronic Transactions & Cyber Security Act to ensure the protection of all ICT users, MACRA is implementing various regulatory tools and systems to ensure consumer protection.

On its Facebook page, MACRA reports that at a press briefing in Lilongwe announcing the purchase of the ‘Misinformation Trend Analysis platform’, MACRA Director General, Daud Elvin Suleman pointed out that MACRA has been implementing various regulatory tools and systems in the broadcasting, telecommunication and postal and courier sectors.

“We are implementing the Broadcast Monitoring System to ensure quality broadcasting in the sector, we are also implementing the Revenue Assurance System (RAS) and Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) in the telecommunication sector for better quality of service in the sector.

“We are also in the process of implementing the Track and Trace System in the postal and courier sector. All these systems are part of our efforts to protect the consumer and ensure quality and affordable ICT services for the nation.





“As we are moving towards the digital economy, we need effective regulatory tools to ensure consumers are protected when accessing various digital platforms.

“The system will help us raise trust in the digital space. MACRA will not regulate the social media platforms, the system will simply analyse trends to inform consumer protection programs within the Authority,” Suleman is quoted as saying.

Present at the briefing was MACRA’s Director of Legal Services, Thokozani Chimbe, who stated that the system will not infringe on people’s rights as MACRA is a law-abiding entity as guided by the Supreme Court of Malawi which provides safeguards to ensure that rights of individuals are not impeded.

“MACRA is merely being proactive,” she is quoted as saying. “As an ICT regulator, we can pnot rely on second hand monitoring in this digital era, we need real time data for effective regulations and consumer protection.”

MACRA reiterated that the procurement of the system has undergone all the proper procedures — and as part of the intention to award the contract, the regulator is holding stakeholder engagements with key stakeholders to demystify the system and its capabilities before completion of the whole process.