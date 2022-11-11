MACRA signs MoU with Pharmacy and Medicines Regulatory Authority to control advertisements of traditional medicines

Now under radar of PMRA and MACRA

* Tradition medicines are allied substances that needs to be regulated by law

* Media houses warned against airing any advertisement from traders in tradition medicines unless they bring an approval certificate

By Sellah Singini, MANA

Following the rise in advertisements of tradition medicines on radio and television stations using unsubstantiated health claims, Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pharmacy and Medicines Regulatory Authority (PMRA) in order to protect the public.

The signing ceremony took place on Tuesday at Capital Hotel in Lilongwe between MACRA Director General, Daud Suleman and his counterpart at PMRA, Mphatso Kawaye.

Kawaye said the Pharmacy and Medicines Regulatory Act of 2019 empowers them to regulate medicines and allied substances and tradition medicines are an example of allied substances.

“Our main concern over advertisement relates to section 68 (2) of the Pharmacy and Medicines Regulatory Authority Act, which says the regulation of medicines and allied substances and advertisement will always be done upon private screening and approval by PMRA.”

He added that traders in tradition medicines are required to submit applications to PMRA for advertisement of their products before they are aired on radio and television stations.

He also warned media houses against airing any advertisement from traders in tradition medicines unless they bring an approval certificate from PMRA.

“Although we sensitised the traders, radio and television stations about this requirement, we have received little compliance and that is why we have reached out to MACRA to assist in the enforcement,” he said.

On MACRA’s part, Suleman said their partnership with PMRA is very important as it will benefit people of Malawi in building a well-informed nation in as far as public health and communication sector is concerned.

“MACRA’s role and mandate is to regulate the communication space to ensure that there is safety and security to the consumers of the communication services — radio and television stations being providers of such services.

“So it is our role to protect the recipient of such information,” he said.