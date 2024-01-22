MACRA set to create 9,000 computer labs in schools in next five years across the country and equipping TTCs with digital libraries

* Rolled out in Phalombe where a computer lab was set up at Phalombe Secondary School equipped with 20 computers

* 15 of them to Phalombe Teacher Training College (TTC) to provide the teacher students with digital skills

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has launched a programme to equip 9,000 schools with computer labs across the country in the next five years with 100 targeted for the first year.

In conjunction with the Ministry of Education, which already rolled out a nation-wide Connect-a-School program and Connect-a-TTC, this is MACRA’s contribution to supplement the education sector under the Universal Service Fund (USF) — which was initiated to promote the adoption of information & communication technology (ICT) services in the rural and underserved areas of the country.

And in not leaving teachers behind, the programme includes providing digital libraries for all teacher training colleges (TTCs) and the initiative was rolled out in Phalombe where a computer lab was set up at Phalombe Secondary School equipped with 20 computers and 15 of them to Phalombe TTC.

The initiative is to provide the teacher students with digital skills in order to be at par with the current generation of youths who are already technologically savvy and the target is to reach out to 11 TTCs across the country — providing a total of 150 computers.

Gracing the launch was Minister of Information & Digitalisation, Moses Kunkuyu alongside his counterpart, Minister of Education, Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima and after touring the computer lab at Phalombe Secondary and at the TTC, Kunkuyu said the event is a testament to the collaborative efforts of government agencies in fostering digital inclusion and advancing our national ICT and digitalization agenda.



He further said President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration “recognizes the transformative power of ICT in driving socio-economic development”.

“It is within this context that we have formulated a comprehensive National Digitalization Policy, laying the groundwork for a digitally inclusive and technologically driven Malawi.

“This Policy underscores our commitment to leveraging ICT as a catalyst for economic growth, social inclusion, and educational advancement among others,” he said, while applauding MACRA for its “tireless commitment to promoting universal access to communication services and bridging the digital divide”.

“The provision of computers under the Connect-a-TTC initiative is a tangible manifestation of MACRA’s dedication to supporting government policies aimed at fostering ICT development and national digitalization.

“The computers we have handed over today play a pivotal role in supporting these overarching policies — they represent more than just a collection of hardware; they embody the tangible steps we are taking to empower our citizens with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age.

“As we integrate ICT into our education system, we are not only preparing our youths for the challenges of the future but also contributing to the solutions through development of a digitally literate and skilled workforce.

“In addition to the Connect-a-TTC initiative, MACRA has been instrumental in supporting the Government’s broader efforts to enhance ICT infrastructure and services. The partnership between MACRA and the Ministry of Education extends beyond the provision of computers.

“MACRA has been actively involved in initiatives such as ICT curriculum development, aligning our education system with the demands of a rapidly evolving digital landscape. As we move forward, it is crucial to emphasize the interconnectedness of government policies, ICT development, and national digitalization.

“These computers serve as a bridge between our policies and the practical implementation of our vision for a digitally empowered Malawi. We must continue to invest in technology, connectivity, and digital skills to ensure that the benefits of the digital revolution reach every corner of our nation.”

He commended the collaboration between MACRA and the Ministry of Education, describing it as a “shining example of how government agencies can work hand in hand with regulatory bodies to achieve common goals”.

“Together, we can harness the transformative power of technology to build a more prosperous and equitable society. Let us continue working together to build a nation where the benefits of ICT are accessible to all, where innovation thrives, and where the digital divide becomes a thing of the past.”

On her part, Kambauwa Wirima said the initiative is not only the generosity of the Ministry’s partners “but also a visionary leap into the future of education in our beloved Malawi”.

“I stand before you today, filled with a deep sense of gratitude and excitement, as we partake in a historic moment. This occasion signifies a substantial stride toward the advancement of ICT development and training within our educational system [and the creation of computer labs in schools].”

She also applauded the Ministry of Information and MACRA, saying “their commitment to advancing digital inclusion and narrowing the digital divide in our nation is truly commendable”.

“The Connect a TTC initiative stands as a testament to the collaborative spirit between the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Information and Digitalization, facilitated by MACRA.

“It exemplifies the remarkable outcomes achievable when we unite our efforts for the greater good. Addressing the Ministry of Education directly, today’s event is not merely a symbolic gesture — it is a tangible investment in the quality and advancement of education.

“These computers are not just devices; they are catalysts for innovation. By providing our educators with the necessary tools and resources, we are laying the groundwork for a transformative learning experience.

“This investment enables teachers to seamlessly integrate ICT into their teaching methods, fostering a dynamic and engaging environment for our students.”

The Minister emphasised that the investment underscores a shared ambition to ensure that every teacher in Malawi has access to essential technology for professional development.

“Through the empowerment of our educators with ICT tools, we are not only elevating the quality of teaching but also equipping our students with requisite skills to navigate the digital landscape, an integral aspect of the 21st-century world.”

She took cognizance that teachers are the architects of children’s future, “and their well-being is essential to the future of the nation — hence investing in the teacher education is vital as primary teacher education is the backbone of our education system in Malawi”

“Teachers play a pivotal role in fulfilling the promise and characterizing the spirit of Sustainable Development Goal number 4, which calls for ‘Inclusive, equitable, and quality education and the provision of lifelong learning opportunities for all’.

“Teachers are central in addressing the current learning crisis, where only one in 10 children can read a simple story with comprehension, a stark reality in Sub-Saharan Africa, which includes our beloved Malawi.”



She further appraised the gathering of student teachers and Phalombe Secondary School learners that her Ministry has placed teachers at the heart of the 5-Strand Education Foundations Strategy — “a model that has garnered global attention”.

This strategy has five components, whose first is focusing on deploying the best teachers to early grades, ensuring that the most skilled and dedicated educators are placed where they are needed most.

The second strand emphasizes improving teacher training and support — aiming to enhance teacher training programs and provide comprehensive support to empower our teachers and the third strand, is committing to expanding school feeding programs as a recognition of the link between nutrition and effective learning.

The fourth strand involves reviewing and resourcing the curriculum to ensure that our educational framework is relevant and adequately supported while the fifth aims to digitalize education for blended learning to enhance access, quality, and resilience.

Thus the occasion in Phalombe, that include investment across the country, focuses on the 5th strand — to digitize education for blended learning and to leave no one behind in the digital revolution.

“As we embrace this technological era, the government is steadfast in its determination to ensure that every individual can benefit from and contribute to the digital advancements shaping our society.”

She took cognizance that partnership with MACRA “is not confined to the present juncture — it extends into a shared vision for the future of education in Malawi”.

“Together, we are actively engaged in cultivating an ecosystem where ICT seamlessly integrates into the very fabric of our educational system. MACRA has emerged as a pivotal partner in the formulation of an ICT curriculum that harmonizes with the dynamic needs of our educational system.

“The invaluable support extended by MACRA in shaping our curriculum ensures that our students receive an all-encompassing and contemporary education, arming them with the requisite skills for the digital age.”

Meanwhile, in recognition that the high cost of smart devices — tablets, smart cellphones, MACRA Director General, Daud Suleman said they are lobbying the government through Parliament to consider a two-year tax break on smartphone devices so that more Malawians can access internet.

Suleman said there are 13.5 million registered simcards in Malawi but only les than 1.5 million are connected to the internet and in on his part, Minister Kunkuyu said the government is giving a serious consideration of the issue of tax break as it will allow parents to ably buy smart devices for their children and enhance use of digital technologies to move with the pace of the rest of the world.

The Ministry of Education’s nation-wide Connect-a-School and Connect-a-TTC program is part of the MW2063, the country’s national vision, which recognises human capital development as a key enabler of the collective vision to create an inclusively wealthy and self-reliant nation that is propelled by a knowledge-based, innovation-centred and technology-driven economy.

In line with the Ministry’s National Education Sector Investment Plan (2020-2030) and the First 10-Year Implementation Plan of the MW2063 (MIP-1, 2021-2030), the Ministry aims to:

* facilitate and promote the digitalisation of educational content;

* ensure the connectivity of all secondary schools to the internet and establishment of ICT/Smart Labs in all Secondary Schools;

* enable access to and availability of technological facilities, such as tablets and other gadgets, by teachers and learners;

* encourage the utilisation of innovative training methodologies and tools; and

* ensure access to sustainable energy sources that support and enhance teaching and learning experiences in our schools.