MACRA hails schools’ sign language teaching clubs

By Richard Kagunda, MANA

Sign language is an important tool and is crucial for development in the modern world, thus Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has applauded efforts by schools in enhancing sign language teaching clubs.

After inspecting Sign Language Club for Kasungu Demonstration Primary School on Tuesday, MACRA’s project officer under Universal Service Fund, Rachael Chadowa, said MACRA trained teachers in sign language teaching skills in primary schools and has formed 53 clubs across the nation with an aim of promoting communication using the language.

“In modern world, sign language has to be taught to almost everybody because it is crucial for development,” she said. “The understanding is that if everybody knows sign language, it will be very easy to communicate to those that are deaf — hence ensuring that no one is left behind.

“We thought it wise that learners must learn sign language from a tender age. We believe that as they grow up they will be experts and will help to create a society that makes communication much easier between those with and without hearing impairments.”

Chadowa added that she was impressed with the progress of the lessons at the club, saying learners are fast in grasping the skill of the language.

Matron for the club, Mercy Nkosi said the learners have shown great interest in the language and are doing well to master it: “We are optimistic that in the years to come, we will have many learners communicating using sign language with some level expertees as many children are joining our club.

“Let me applaud MACRA for equipping us with the knowledge of sign language which we are transferring to our learners,” Nkosi said, while appealing for adequate learning materials for the club.

One of the learners, Praise Mzembe, expressed gratitude to MACRA for making sign language accessible to them, saying now the pupils are able to communicate with other learners that have hearing problems.

Mzembe appealed to fellow youngsters to learn sign language to reduce communication challenges with their deaf counterparts.

Meanwhile, the department responsible for inclusive education — in the Ministry of Education — is tasked with coordinating, implementing, monitoring and evaluating Special Needs Education across Malawi including facilitating trainings for specialist teachers.

Recently, the department toured Blantyre Secondary School (BSS) to appreciate how a 66-member sign language club was progressing that started in 2023 is under mentorship of a patron, Norah Mangani Nkavitha.

The club demonstrated activities such as finger spelling of names of districts and animals among others, on top of demonstrating effective sign language communication.

The club demonstrated that it was on the right path in producing capable professional sign language interpreters, the likes of Savita Wirima and Linly Mponda on MBC TV news.—Additional reporting and pictures by Evance Chisiano; edited by Maravi Express