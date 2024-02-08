MACRA extends operating licence for Airtel Malawi Plc to another 10 years

* We have invested over US$176 million in network infrastructure delivering over 1,100 sites

* All with 2G, 3G and 4G services, expanding our coverage to 88.2% of the country and serving 86.7% of the population

* We have increased smartphone penetration to 29.1%, enabling more Malawians to access the digital world

* We have also rolled out home broadband and fixed data solutions, offering fast and reliable internet connectivity to homes and businesses

By Duncan Mlanjira

Effective February 5, 2024, Airtel Malawi Plc, has received a new operating license from Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) for another 10 years.

The new license also marks exactly 25 years since one of the leading mobile telecommunications operator in the country was granted its initial license on February 5, 1999, and subsequently renewed 10 years ago in February 2014.

At the official approval of the extension of the licence on Tuesday in Lilongwe, Airtel Malawi Plc Managing Director, Charles Kamoto said the occasion was “momentous and not only a significant achievement for Airtel Malawi but also a cause for celebration for the entire sector and all Malawians”.

“Over the past two decades, Airtel has played a pivotal role in shaping and enhancing the telecommunications landscape — making substantial contributions to the socio-economic development of the nation.

“Ours has been a remarkable journey of growth, innovation, and impact for Airtel Malawi and the nation at large. Since 2014, we have made significant contributions to the development of the telecoms sector and the economy of Malawi.

“We have paid over K59.4 billion to MACRA for levies, fees, and spectrum, and over K17.6 billion in international interconnect levies. We have invested over US$176 million in network infrastructure delivering over 1,100 sites — all with 2G, 3G and 4G services, expanding our coverage to 88.2% of the country and serving 86.7% of the population.

“We have also created self-employment opportunities through our distribution network of 28,000 SIM selling and 115,000 airtime/recharge selling outlets. We have connected over 7 million customers to our network, with 2.6 million of them using data services.

“We have increased smartphone penetration to 29.1%, enabling more Malawians to access the digital world. We have also rolled out home broadband and fixed data solutions, offering fast and reliable internet connectivity to homes and businesses.”

Kamoto further said Airtel Malawi has a workforce of over 1,100 people, both though its direct and indirect partners, who support and serve its customers, adding: “We have also empowered our employees and partners, providing them with training and development opportunities.

Airtel Malawi got listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange in 2020 in which it made history following the biggest Initial Public Offer (IPO) ever in the country where 20% of its company was owned by Malawians — giving a huge vote of confidence and trust in its performance.

The company has also given back to the society, through its corporate social responsibility engagement that contributed over K1.4 billion to various social causes — such as education, health, sports, and disaster relief.

“We have, since 2016, also paid over K69 billion in corporate tax, supporting the government’s revenue collection,” Kamoto said. “These are some of the achievements that we are proud of.

“We could not have done it without the support of our customers, government, regulators, shareholders, partners, and employees. We sincerely thank you all for being a part of our success story!”

He made special mention of the MACRA Board, its Director General, Daud Suleman, the Ministry of Information & Digitalization for being “instrumental in fostering an environment that encourages innovation, investment, and development within the sector”.

“This support is vital for advancing connectivity, digitalization, and overall progress in the telecommunications landscape. “We also appreciate the commitment to creating an environment that allows the communications sector to flourish and contribute to the socio-economic development of Malawi.

“The positive impact of these initiatives is far-reaching, benefiting both the industry and the citizens of the nation.

“Despite being in the most heavily regulated and most capital-intensive sector, we continue to thrive amidst various challenges including currency devaluations against major global currencies, rising costs of energy prices (fuel and electricity), most sites being off grid from power, and poor road networks (mobility and accessibility).”

“Going forward into the next decade with the new license, Kamoto pledged that their primary objective remains to continue to deepen penetration of the digital inclusion agenda by investing in the latest technology and infrastructure to ensure that their network is affordable, reliable, and accessible to all.

“We are also working closely with partners such as UNICEF and the Ministry of Education to transform education in various primary and secondary school classrooms by bringing in digitalization through tablets, smart TVs, and free internet connectivity and access to online e-learning sites zero-rated by us.

“Our goal is to connect more primary and secondary schools over the next couple of years whilst we continue to develop targeted solutions to address digital inclusion gaps in the education sector and in our communities.”

To their customers across the country, Kamoto said: “We owe it all to you — with our current customer base, you have given us 7 million reasons (and counting) to work even harder for you. Thank you for choosing us — the right choice and for constantly providing us with insights on how we can connect and serve you better.

“Your faith in us inspires us to continue to strive to enhance your lives and give you a reason to imagine a better life, business, project, and community, through our tailored products, services, and initiatives.

“Thank you for always believing in us and always ensuring your mobile numbers are 09! Ndinu madolo athu! Here’s to 10 more years! With the renewed license granted to us this evening, we are confident that we have the capacity, the experience, and the vision to continue serving the nation and fulfilling our mission of enriching lives through our services.

“We are committed to providing the best quality, value, and customer experience in the industry. We are also excited to explore new opportunities and challenges in the future, and we hope that you will continue to be part of our journey.”

In his remarks, MACRA Director General, Suleman applauded Airtel Africa for its continued confidence by investing in Malawi as a viable market in the telecommunication sector.

“Airtel Malawi is a solid partner in the digitalisation agenda of Malawi as we move forward towards achieving the MW2063 [national vision] whose key player is digitalisation.

“We look forward to another 10 years of digitalisation efforts between Airtel Malawi and the Government through MACRA as a regulator. This new licence is an emphasis that they qualify because of the quality of Airtel Malawi’s services.”

He added that there was need to deepen the country’s digitalisation, saying internet penetration remains low at 23% and plans are to increase it up to 60% by 2028.