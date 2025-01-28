MACRA expects postal and courier industry to embrace technology

* Let us take advantage of technologies such as Track & Trace applications to enhance operations and customer service

* And leverage the surge of e-commerce to boost revenues and sustainability—MACRA chairperson Chibwana

By Brenda Nkosi, MANA

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) today called on postal and courier service providers to embrace technology to meet the evolving economic landscape.

MACRA Board chairperson Bridget Chibwana made the call during annual postal sector workshop in Blantyre, saying: “Let us take advantage of technologies such as Track & Trace applications to enhance operations and customer service, and leverage the surge of e-commerce to boost revenues and sustainability.”

She said the role of courier service providers cannot be overlooked with the rapid advancement of technology and shifting consumer expectations that have brought with them a new set of challenges.

“By embracing technology, forming new partnerships and implementing cutting-edge solutions, courier companies can play a key role in driving the industry forward, ensuring that our country remains connected and competitive in a rapidly evolving global market,” Chibwana said.

Courier Association of Malawi president, Lewis MacJessie emphasised the importance of embracing technology to serve more customers efficiently: “It’s great to see that there is recognition of the need to leverage technology to drive growth and development in Malawi.

“By embracing technology, the country can make significant progress in connectivity and logistics,” said MacJessie, adding that the industry was still battling with illegal operators and shortage of forex which was challenging the business environment.

The 2025 annual postal sector workshop was held under the theme; ‘Postal and courier in the digital ecosystem; need for a Renaissance’, which allowed postal and courier sectors to discuss pertinent issues affecting the industry.