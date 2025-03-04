MACRA Director General Daud Suleman emphasises need for responsible and responsive engagement on social media

* It is crucial that we start dealing with this issue now, otherwise it is negatively affecting us all

By Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express & Evance Chisiano, MANA

At an engagement with civil society organisations (CSOs) on digital laws and data protection, Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) Director General, Daud Suleman emphasised the need for responsible and responsive engagement on social media among Malawians.

Held at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre, MACRA’s official Facebook page reports that the Digital Rights workshop was aimed at enhancing the vital role CSOs play in fostering a positive online environment that supports development and encourages a productive mindset.

Suleman urged the CSOs to take the lead in initiatives that promote a shift in perspective, advocating for a focus on constructive dialogue instead of the prevalent negativity that dominates social media.

“It is crucial that we start dealing with this issue now, otherwise it is negatively affecting us all,” he is quoted as saying, adding that negative content tends to garner more interaction than positive contributions that showcase the beauty of Malawi’s cities and culture.

The workshop, among others, discussed the CSOs advocacy role on legislations that should protect consumers from cyber theft, cyber bullying and other forms of online injustice that negatively impact on other people’s rights.

Daud Suleman impressed on the CSOs’ need for to understand digital laws so that they should push for policies for inclusive digital regulations to protect citizens against growing offences on various digital platforms.

“We have responsibility per law to take a leading role in creating stronger digital Malawi which protects its citizens,” Suleman said while emphasising the need to strive for cyber crime-free Malawi.

“We will continue raising awareness on digital regulations and we will continue having such engagement with stakeholders.”

It attracted leaders from various CSOs from the Southern Region, with plans to extend similar sessions to the Central and Northern regions.

Whilst welcoming the engagement meeting, Active Youth Initiative for Social Enhancement (AYISE) and other CSOs called for more public awareness on pieces of legislation on digital laws and rights, apart from digital literacy in schools, to ensure adequate knowledge on digital responsibility and rights.

AYISE head of programmes, Monica Makeya Dzonzi observed that the engagement with MACRA was ideal, saying it raised the much needed awareness on digital laws that protect rights of consumers on various digital platforms.

“We advocate for human rights and there is need for us to understand issues of digital rights in this digital era where we have various digital platforms,” Dzonzi said, while observing the growing cyber bullying that infringes on other peoples rights and increased money fraud through digital means.

MACRA also held a technical meeting with other stakeholders such as TNM, Aitel Malawi, National Registration Bureau (NRB) and Directorate of Road Traffic & Safety Services to discuss SIM card registration integration.

Meanwhile, at a cyber security conference for the banking and telecommunications sector in Mangochi, MACRA Board Director Rev. Father Damaseke described it as pivotal in the digital agenda drive, especially in its drive towards a more secure and resilient cyberspace for all.

Held under the theme; ‘Navigating Cyber Security in Finance and Telecommunications’, Father Damaseke said: “Cyber security has moved from being a mere consideration to being an essential part of; how we do business, communicate and interact with technology.

“Every day, organisations across the world are faced with cyber threats — from hackers and cybercriminals attempting to steal sensitive information, to malicious attacks that can disrupt critical services.

“The banking and telecommunications industries are no different, and it is crucial that we take proactive measures to navigate and safeguard our digital landscapes.”

Christopher Banda, Head of the Malawi Computer Emergency Team (Malawi CERT), a unit within MACRA, said the landscape of cyber threats continues to evolve at an alarming pace saying gatherings like the ongoing conference are not just beneficial, but essential.

“In our increasingly interconnected world, particularly here in Malawi, the financial and telecommunications sectors form the backbone of our economy. They are also, unfortunately, prime targets for cybercriminals.”

Banda noted that Malawi CERT recognises the critical importance of fostering a robust cybersecurity posture within these sectors.

The conference was organized by Malawi CERT, in conjunction with the Forum for Incident Response and Security Team (FIRST) — aimed at bringing awareness and serving as a platform for sharing valuable insights and the latest advancements.

This would further help to develop skills in cybersecurity and address the challenges faced in safeguarding Malawi’s digital landscape and also strengthen the ties among banking and telecom, to collectively combat the growing challenges posed by cyber threats.