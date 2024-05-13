MACRA courts Mzimba religious and traditional leaders on National Addressing System

* Leaders are instrumental to the project’s success in terms of community sensitisation on its importance for people to embrace it



By Joel Phiri, MANA

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) reiterated that the introduction of National Addressing System (NAS) in Malawi will ease challenges associated with identification of houses and streets.

Communications Manager, Bright Sonani said this in Mzimba today during a sensitisation meeting with traditional and religious leaders, emphasising that these leaders are instrumental to the project’s success in terms of community sensitisation on the importance of the project for people to embrace it.

Sonani said for a long time Malawi has lagged behind in terms of a robust addressing system resulting in a host of problems in terms of location and identification of streets and houses.

The meeting comes as MACRA intends to start house nunbering exercise soon. The project includes six components of a national postcode system, addressing standards, address and postcode database, geographic information system support for the addressing database and public awareness.

In his remarks, M’mbelwa District Council acting director of administration, Viston Mulungu said the meeting was critical as religious leaders and traditional leaders wield influence in communities.

In the project, MACRA faces challenges that high cases of vandalism of installed properties — thus the awareness campaigns aimed at urging chiefs, faith and political leaders to conduct massive sensitisation in their communities to safeguard public infrastructure.

All stakeholders are being encouraged to welcome this development, saying in other countries NAS has become an integral part of one’s identity.