Mabedi names 27-man provisional squad for forthcoming 4-Nations tournament

* The squad has gone into camp today in Blantyre for two weeks before moving to Lilongwe on March 15



* The coach shall then include the foreign-based players as they move to Lilongwe for the tournament after March 15

Maravi Express

Flames coach Patrick Mabedi has named a 27-man provisional squad of local based players which has gone in camp today in preparations for the forthcoming 4-Nations which Malawi will host in FIFA window of March 18-26.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has invited Kenya, Zambia and Zimbabwe for the tournament to be played at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

A statement posted on Fam.mw quotes FAM communications director Gomezgani Zakazaka as saying said the squad will camp in Blantyre for two weeks before moving to Lilongwe on March 15.

“After 15th March, the coach will then include the foreign-based players as they move to Lilongwe for the tournament. This is a FIFA window and all players are available for selection,” said Zakazaka.

The provisional squad has goalkeepers Innocent Nyasulu (Nyasa Big Bullets), Austin Chirambo (Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve) and George Chikooka (Silver Strikers).

Defenders: Mark Lameck (Silver Strikers), Dannie Chimbalanga (MAFCO), Chimwemwe Nkhoma (Mighty Wanderers), Stanley Sanudi (Mighty Wanderers), Lawrence Chaziya (Mighty Wanderers), Nickson Mwase (Silver Strikers), Yamikani Mologeni (Nyasa Bullets), Alex Kambilinya (Wakawaka Tigers), Blessings Mpokera (Nyasa Big Bullets), Joseph Balakasi, (Dedza Dynamos).

Midfielders: Chrispin Mapemba (Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve), Wisdom Mpinganjira (Mighty Wanderers), Francisco Madinga (Mighty Wanderers), Chimwemwe Idana (Silver Strikers), Lloyd Aaron (Nyasa Big Bullets), Patrick Mwaungulu (Nyasa Big Bullets), Lanjesi Nkhoma (Nyasa Big Bullets), Yankho Singo (Nyasa Big Bullets), Wongani Lungu (Ekwendeni Hammers), Patrick Macheso (Silver Strikers)

Strikers: Olson Kanjira (Kamuzu Barracks), Christopher Kumwembe (Mighty Wanderers), Ephraim Kondowe (Nyasa Big Bullets), Clement Nyondo (Mighty Wanderers).

The FAs of Malawi Kenya, Zambia and Zimbabwe agreed to hold joint football tournaments which will feature the senior men’s national teams and U20 national teams.

They contend that the tournament presents a valuable opportunity for the national teams to face quality opposition in preparation for upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup and Africa Cup of Nation (AFCON Morocco 2025 qualifying campaigns.

The U20 tournaments will aid in developing and exposing elite youth talent while preparing teams for upcoming 2024 AFCON U-20 qualifiers later this year.

“Our four nations are committed to collaborating for the advancement of football development and transformation across the region,” said the four FAs in a joint statement.

“We believe hosting these joint tournaments will build camaraderie between our nations, provide high-level competition for our players, and elevate youth football programs across Kenya, Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

“We look forward to hosting exciting tournaments that showcase the very best talent our countries have to offer,” said the statement, while indicating that further details on match schedules and tournament logistics will be announced in due course.—Info from Fam.mw