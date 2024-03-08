Ma Blacks’ band leader Anjiru Fumulani wins K1m in TNM promotion; Lilongwe farmer get the K10m grand prize

Celebrated music artist Anjiru Fumulani

Anjiru Fumulani, leader of popular Chileka reggae band, the Black Missionaries (Ma Blacks) has won K1 million in the TNM promotion that was rolled out to celebrate the festive season with Lilongwe-based farmer, Lyson Jickson carting away the K10 million grand prize.

The celebrated musician was over the moon when told of his fortune during the grand draw conducted on Thursday in Blantyre while Jickson said he plans to invest the K10 million in his farming enterprise and looks forward to turning his personal life around.

At the grand draw, TNM’s Head of Brand & Marketing, Madalitso Jonazi said TNM is delighted to play a great role in transforming lives of customers through the promotion, that has rewarded 2,471 customers with a grand total of K62.3 million in prizes.

“Through this promotion, TNM was giving back to all customers who have stood by us through thick and thin,” Jonazi said. “We are thrilled to have played a part in making their dreams a reality, and we look forward to continuing to delight and reward our customers in the future.”

He expressed TNM’s satisfaction with the overwhelming response by its customers throughout the promotion, saying: “The success of this promotion underscores our commitment to providing unparalleled value and experiences to our customers.

“Throughout the festive season, we’ve been overwhelmed by the incredible response from our loyal customers. Thanks to the overwhelming participation from customers across the country — we are delighted to announce that more than 2,000 customers emerged winners, collectively winning over million in prizes.

The festive season promotion served to underline TNM’s commitment to sharing the network’s benefits and Jonazi assured TNM’s continued investment in innovation to bring incredible services and products.

Jickson and Anjiru are among the 16 customers to win millions courtesy of TNM’s festive promotion in which five went away with K2 million each while 10 others won K1 million each. Another set of 10 pocketed K500,000 each.