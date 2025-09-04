LWB launches bottling unit to boost revenue

* Parastatals can be a money making machine, just as we have seen, LWB has used its own money, not borrowed money from government or handouts from government or a loan from outside the country or organisations

Secretary to the Vice-President & Public Sector Reforms, Charles Kalemba, has commended the Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) for successfully completing its water bottling unit, which is now producing Dzalanyama Springs bottled water and selling it to generate additional revenue for the institution.

Speaking today after inspecting the facility, Kalemba said by completing the water bottling unit, LWB has shown that government parastatals can generate their own revenue and contribute to national development.

He added that this is exactly what government parastatals are meant to do, and it is through such initiatives that Malawi can achieve self-sufficiency and financial sustainability.

“What we have seen today demonstrates that government parastatals can generate their own revenue and reinvest it, instead of relying solely on government subsidies,” Kalemba said.

“Parastatals can be a money making machine, just as we have seen, LWB has used its own money, not borrowed money from government or handouts from government or a loan from outside the country or organisations, but the money water board is receiving from its water users, and therefore investing it to generate more money and grow.”

He further said the completion of LWB water bottling unit also demonstrates that the reforms that the government of Malawi has been championing are bearing fruits.

In his remarks, LWB Chief Executive Officer, Silli Mbewe said the water bottling unit is one of the government reform initiatives that LWB signed with the government of Malawi.

He said the project cost K4 billion and was funded entirely from LWB’s own revenues, including payments collected from water bills.

“It does not make sense to always rely on the government or to burden our customers with additional tariffs. We had to think outside the box and explore other ways to supplement our revenue,” said Mbewe, who added that LWB is expected to officially launch Dzalanyama Springs bottled water, probably next week.—Content by Malawi News Agency (MANA)

