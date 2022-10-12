Lulu, Kell Kay to perform in special honour of mothers; Malawi Sounds unveils 2022 awards nominees

The talented Lulu

* The show will provide mothers with best music that will testify that they are so special

* Octagon Tower will also serve the mothers a variety of food at reasonable prices

By Petro Mkandawire & Chilungamo Missi, MANA

Lulu and Kell Kay will stage a pre-Mothers’ Day show at Octagon Tower at Namiasi along Mangochi town to Monkey Bay road on Friday, October 14 to give mothers a special honor for their remarkable role and achievements.

Octagon Tower manager, Stern Luwani told Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Tuesday that the show will provide mothers with best music that will testify that they are so special.

“We want to treat our mothers in a very special way because of their parental love and care,” he said, while encouraging people to patronize the show with their mothers.

He added that Octagon Tower will also serve the mothers a variety of food at reasonable prices as Lulu and Kell Kay will be entertaining them throughout the night.

In another interview, Lulu said he was excited with the invitation to perform at the Octagon Tower for the Mother’s Day celebration and promised to dish out new songs.

“I will perform to satisfy the mothers and the entire audience,” said Lulu, who is also expected to perform at Lilongwe Golf Club with Diamon this same month.

Meanwhile, Malawi Sounds (MASO) Enterprise on Monday unveiled nominees for this year’s MASO awards slated for November 26.

This was disclosed at a press briefing in Blantyre by MASO Awards director, Augustine Mukisi, said the recognition is aimed at promoting youth empowerment in the country through arts.

“We have 30 categories and among them 20 are musical while 10 are non-musical,” he said. “This year, we have included non-musical categories to show appreciation to other arts sectors which are usually neglected when other artists are being awarded for their contribution to the industry.

“Some of the non-musical categories are photographer of the year, graphic designer of the year, actor of the year and visual artist of the year, just to mention a few. Voting will commence on Tuesday through a voting link which is yet to be made available.”

Apart from unveiling the nominees, Mukisi disclosed that Amaryllis Hotel and Chisurija Transport Services (CTS) were the official partners and sponsors for this year’s awards, saying both demonstrated interest in promoting youth empowerment and arts in the country.

Amaryllis Hotel Manager, Ramy Waheed said they have entered into an agreement with MASO Awards because they share a common vision of promoting arts.

“Amaryllis Hotel is supporting and always behind everything related to culture and arts in Malawi,” Waheed said. “This partnership is a good development because we will be able to appreciate efforts of all the artists doing work that can put the country on the map.”

He added that their aim is to scale up the awards to another level, saying the ceremony will be organised in a big and luxurious style, which will attract local and international attention.

In her remarks, Chisurija Transport Services managing director, Jacqueline Bokosi said the company believes in empowering the youth, who comprise half of the country’s population — making them key to development.