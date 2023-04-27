Lucius Banda to perform at M1 Centre Point to give people a break from social challenges of Cyclone-Freddy-induced disaster

* Malawians have encountered a lot of difficulties like Cyclone-Freddy-induced disasters, financial crisis, disease outbreak, among others

By Geoffrey Kagwa, MANA

Legendary musician, ‘Soldier’ Lucius Banda will tomorrow, April 28 perform at to perform at M1 Centre Point in the Capital City of Lilongwe at the invitation of Thom’s Park Events.

In an interview on Wednesday, Thom’s Park manager, Thomas Madulira said the entertainment joint would like to give people a break from all the social challenges which they have experienced over the last few months.

Madulira said in the past few months, Malawians have encountered a lot of difficulties like Cyclone-Freddy-induced disasters, financial crisis, disease outbreak, among others — hence the decision to entertain people at M1 Centre Point.

“The demand for entertainment has been huge,” he said. “This show will help a lot of Malawians to release their pain and stress since they have been through a lot.

“On the other hand, the event will allow upcoming artists to find their sponsors since I have invited a lot of partners.”

He added that entertainment lovers should expect a lot of fireworks since the organisers are well prepared and thus encouraged them to come in their large numbers — pledging that the show will be massive due to the energetic performance from Soldier.

In a separate interview, Soldier people should expect to enjoy the show considering that he has hugely invested in it in view of the fact that it has taken a while since he performed in Lilongwe.

“People should be ready to enjoy themselves and it will be very massive since Zembani Band will also be there, so people will enjoy music not a bubble gum performance,” challenged Banda.

A Lucius Banda fan, Santamarie Jabes said Soldier’s songs will always endure the test of time because of his maturity in composition and live performances.

“His music is so massive,” Jabes said. “I can’t wait for this show and I’m expecting a lot of energy from Soldier Lucius Banda. Soldier has never disappointed.”

In December, Lucius launched his 20th album — ‘Love and Hate’ — at Lilongwe Golf Club, which attracted a huge audience and was spiced by local supporting artist Mlaka Maliro, Janta, Mr Zembani, Wendy Harawa, Walycris, Black Missionaries, Nepman, Lulu and South Africa fastest rising Amapiano star Nkosazana Daughter.

Last Sunday, as part of celebrating the official sponsorship partnership with the country’s football powerhouse, Nyasa Big Bullets, First Capital Bank (FCB), organised a street bash to celebrate with supporters, customers as well as to launch a newly-introduced digital product named ‘Think First’ campaign.

The bash, which was hosted along Chilembwe Road, adjacent to Livingstonia Towers at the heart of Blantyre City — was full of razzmatazz as it brought together celebrated music artists such as Chileka-based reggae giants, The Black Missionaries as the climactic performers with support performances from Zeze Kingstone, Gibo Pearson, Eli Njuchi among others.

It was spiced by the attendance of high level delegation from FCB that included its Chief Executive Officer, Spyridon Georgopoulos alongside Bullets president Konrad Buckle and FCB founder Hitesh Anadkat — as solidarity to hundreds of patrons who spiced up the bash.

The patrons immensely enjoyed themselves from 10:00hrs till around 23:00hrs — an indication that indeed “the demand for entertainment has been huge”, as said by Thom’s Park’s Madulira.

At the bash, First Capital Bank’s head of marketing & communication, Twikale Chirwa said while the bash was aimed at celebrating the sponsorship partnership in a special official way with the fans, it was also to inform the public about the Think First campaign, which will be featuring Bullets players in the promotion flyers.

“Think First is a Digital campaign that asserts that customers should first think First Capital Bank if they want to experience probably the best digital platforms.

“Think First Capital Bank when you want to send money instantly to other banks, pay bills or buy airtime because our First app, First internet and First mobile (*1111#) offer convinience and speed.

“Our main dream in this partnership is to activate the Bullets fan base and also get as many supporters register as Bullets followers at the same time opening new accounts with FCB.

“Since the sponsorship was unveiled, we have managed to registered over 1,000 accounts, which is a good response. This is a win-win situation, so we expect the team to be doing well in local competitions as well as in CAF tournaments in the next 3 years of our partnership.”

He further promised the fans, customers and potential customers to expect various promotions within the sponsorship period.—Additional reporting by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express