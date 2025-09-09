Lower Shire to become Malawi’s food basket upon completion of Shire Valley Transformation Programme—Chakwera

* Farmers should expect to harvest thousands metric tons of maize, rice as well as sugarcane — whose ready market is Illovo Sugar Malawi

* The programme, touted as one of the biggest irrigation projects in Southern Africa, will cover 10,500 hectares which are the total hectares for 13 mega farms owned by cooperatives

By Robert Nayeja, Leah Malimbasa (MANA) & Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express

President Lazarus Chakwera has assured people in the Lower Shire that his administration will make Shire Valley to be Malawi’s food basket as he pledged to continue with the speedy construction of the mega irrigation project, Shire Valley Transformation Programme, which assures vast irrigation farming for sustainable food security.

Chakwera made the assurance today at Bangula trading centre during a whistle stop campaign tour of Nsanje which also took him to Chikwawa.

The President said once the Shire Valley Transformation Programme is completed, issues of hunger will be history as the Shire Valley will feed the entire nation.

He further assured people of continuous food security as the area under irrigation in Chikwawa expects to harvest thousands metric tons of maize, rice as well as sugarcane — whose ready market is Illovo Sugar Malawi.

When Chakwera commissioned the first cargo train into Malawi from the Port of Beira in Mozambique through Marka—Nsanje route in September last year, the President assured that the ongoing-rail-rehabilitation-part-of-a-portfolio-of-strategic-infrastructure-positioned-to-awaken-the-transport-sector-as-a-driver-of-economic-growth-president-chakwera/.

Whilst at Nsanje Boma today, the President emphasised that the Bangula-Marka railway rehabilitation project will enhance Malawi’s socio-economic development as it is set to help reduce prices of goods — which is a key milestone in the transport sector and overall national economy.

He further assessed the progress of Shire Valley Transformation Programme site, which he had said will greatly advance food security in the country and improve farmers’ livelihoods.

The programme touted as one of the biggest irrigation projects in Southern Africa, is funded by the government and the World Bank and once completed, the project will cover 10,500 hectares which are the total hectares for 13 mega farms owned by cooperatives.

In April last year, project coordinator, Dr. Stanley Khaila unveiled that once the Shire Valley Transformation Programme’s mega farm concept is completed, it is expected that the Marka to Limbe railway shall play a huge role in transportation of the agricultural produce from the Lower Shire for value addition as cost cutting measures.

Khaila reported this to the Parliamentary Committee on Budget & Finance when the Committee inspected progress of construction, saying the programme was engaging management of rail transport to expedite with construction of the rail from Nsanje to Limbe.

Thus Chakwera assured that transportation cost of goods will go down and companies will invest in Nsanje as goods from Beira will be offloaded in Nsanje and agricultural produce value chain addition is set to boost farmers in the Shire Valley.

He also assured those that did not have access to National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) loans that they will have access to the package, saying this is another way of economically empowering low income earners to venture into small scale businesses for sustainable livelihood.

‘‘We want to turn NEEF into a bank so that it should save people better,’ added the President and pledged that his government will open Tsogolo Account to all children in the country for meaningful child care and growth.

Speaking earlier at Bangula, Senior Chief Chimombo asked Chakwera to provide relief food assistance to the people in the district following worrisome food situation.

At Nsangwe trading Centre in Chikwawa, the President urged people in the area and across Malawi to renew his mandate, citing various strides in socio-economic development his administration made in its tenure of office.

In a show of solidarity, Senior Chief Ngabu told the gathering that Chakwera did not need to campaign further, as his development track record was visible enough to secure votes.

“Your Excellency, you are not supposed to campaign here,” he declared. “The roads you have constructed, the developments in the education sector, agriculture sector have already campaigned for you and we will vote for you.”

The traditional leader went on to commend the impact of NEEF, stressing that it has reached many, including chiefs, and that it has boosted economic growth and financial inclusion in rural communities.

“We are thankful for NEEF — it has benefited a lot of people including us traditional leaders and it has contributed to economic growth and inclusion.”

He also hailed construction of Ngabu Community Technical College, but he appealed to the government to assist in providing electricity and water to make the institution fully operational.