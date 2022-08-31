Loliny Brown Foundation initiates development projects in Thyolo targeting widows and girl child

Founder Heather Gwaza presents some food stuffs to a needy widow

* Lives of poor people would improve in the area they have identified as a pilot project

* The community’s response has been positive, an indication that the initiative would be successful



By Wilfred Golden

Loliny Brown Foundation has initiated development projects in in Mulanje Village, Traditional Authority Bvumbwe in Thyolo by empowering widows and girl child to live fulfilled lives.

One of the Loliny Brown founders, Heather Gwaza said among others, the proposed activities are to increase self-employment and reliance amongst widows through income generating activities like pig, fish and goat farming.

She said she was very optimistic that lives of poor people would improve in the area they have identified as a pilot project, saying the community’s response has been positive, an indication that the initiative would be successful.

The foundation wants to promote school drop outs by equipping them with skills in tailoring, carpentry and farming, to also support early childhood development centers with food for the children, training of care takers and provision of learning materials.

Gwaza said the Foundation is also targeting traditional leaders by engaging them in order to impart knowledge on the rights of widows and girl child.

“The Foundation is looking into some key performance indicators to assess if the initiative is bringing positive change to the targeted communities.

“Some of the objectives that are being taken into consideration are improving widows’ ability to sustain their livelihoods, enabling equitable access to health and legal services as well as empowering girl child to be independent.”

Gwaza added that the Foundation’s vision is to enable communities’ widows and girl child line sustainable lives and to empower them to attain their rights to protection, development and participation.