Lockdown may be extended beyond May 9 if circumstances warrant — President Mutharika

By Duncan Mlanjira

The 21-day nationwide Lockdown Minister of Health & Population, Jappie Mhango announced on Tuesday, April 14, that the country will undergo effective Saturday April 18 may be extended beyond May 9 if circumstances warrant.

This was announced by President Peter Mutharika as response to the statement that Minister Mhango, who is chairperson of the Special Cabinet Committee on COVID-19, as new and stricter measures to contain the further spread of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

“I would like to urge you to fully comply with the measures because they are for the good of our country,” the President said. “Currently, Malawi has suffered 2 deaths.

“As I speak, the United States of America has lost over 23,000 lives; Italy has lost over 20,000 people [and] the United Kingdom has lost over 11,000 lives. Many more countries across the world have lost many lives.

“All our neighbouring countries have Coronavirus cases and lives are being lost. If we are not careful, Malawi can lose up to 50,000 lives. We need to act more now!”

The President said while on Lockdown, the Government will continue taking actions that should save lives and that include intensifying laboratory testing for Coronavirus.

“We have now set up an additional testing laboratory at Mzuzu Central Hospital which now brings the number of testing laboratories in the country to four.”

He also said the Government will continue with the recruitment of additional health personnel across the country it has already recruited 626 healthcare workers out of 2,000 announced in his previous address.

Personnel Protective Equipment (PPEs) will also continue to be provided to health facilities in all the districts and that security personnel shall also be provided for border security patrols and mounting of road blocks in strategic points country wide.

The President said the Government shall continue to conduct massive awareness campaigns to ensure that members of the public are well informed on Coronavirus.

“Fighting Coronavirus is a challenging war for everyone, everywhere. It is also a very expensive war.

“As a nation, we require about MK150 billion for the implementation of the National COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan. We need to unite.

“Let me once again appeal to all political leaders that we need to join our hands in fighting this Coronavirus pandemic. No one must take advantage of the suffering of people and politicize Coronavirus.

“This is not a time for politics. This is a time for saving lives. Coronavirus is a real threat.

“As your President, I will do everything possible for us to save lives. Let us unite to save lives.

Mhango announced the Lockdown in pursuant to Disaster Preparedness and Relief Act (Cap 33:05 of the Laws of Malawi), which the President used to announce the Declaration of State of Disaster on 20th March, 2020.

It has also been done through the Declaration of the Coronavirus Disease as a formidable Disease done on 1st April, 2020 by the President in pursuant to the Public Health Act (Cap 34:01 of the Laws of Malawi).

The President said the Minister has done so using powers vested in him under the Public Health Act.