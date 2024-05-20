Liverpool new boss Arne Slot describes Man Utd’s Tyrell Malacia as ‘arrogant’

* When we’re behind he is typically the player to try and force the issue, or to ignite a spark with a run or a tackle

By Harry Brent, senior sports writer for Mirror

Liverpool new boss Arne Slot worked with Tyrell Malacia for a year at Feyenoord and was full of praise for the left back, though he did take issue with a couple of aspects of his game before the defender transferred to Old Trafford back in 2022.

Malacia was a consistent presence in Slot’s team, but that didn’t shield him from a few pointed remarks from his boss, with Slot saying that he admired Malacia as a “driving force” in his squad, especially when the team was trailing, yet maintained that he could be a bit too frivolous with possession and immature away from the pitch, as reported by Liverpool Echo.

“When we’re behind he is typically the player to try and force the issue, or to ignite a spark with a run or a tackle,” Slot discussed with Dutch publication Bleed Orange. “[But] I do see him taunt opponents a bit too much.

“He almost shows too much of the ball, to get them to bite. At times, it’s too much. He looks a bit complacent, arrogant even, at times. I talk to him about that.”

Malacia’s career at United hasn’t been smooth sailing yet, encountering obstacles since his £13 million move nearly two years prior.

An array of injuries has impaired his progress, with the 24-year-old sitting out the entirety of the current season after going through a knee surgery last summer.

During the preceding season, he featured in 22 matches for United in the Premier League though he only started in 14 of them with manager Erik ten Hag favouring Luke Shaw as his first choice left back.

The United gaffer brought Malacia onboard after seeing the young Dutch player’s exceptional performance during a match between Ajax and Feyenoord.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Garnacho has won Goal of the Season award for his spectacular bicycle kick against Everton in November 2023, which will be talked about for years.

Garnacho will try all his career, but he may never score a more perfect goal than the one he did. The moment the ball left his boot the contest was over as it was instantly hailed as the best overhead kick in Premier League history — yes better than Wayne Rooney’s, and it helped United to a comfortable away win at Goodison Park.

Now, with the Premier League season at a close, the accolades are coming in for Alejandro Garnacho.

The most obvious foregone conclusion of the 2023/24 season became official when BBC Match of the Day announced in their end of season forecast that Garnacho’s goal had been confirmed as the winner.

This was a minor consolation for Garnacho amid a difficult season for Manchester United, yet he is totally deserving of the award.

The last 10 Premier League Goal of the Season winners are:

* 2022/23: Julio Enciso, Brighton v Chelsea

* 2021/22: Mo Salah, Liverpool v Manchester City

* 2020/21: Erik Lamela, Tottenham v Arsenal

* 2019/20: Heung-Min Son, Tottenham v Burnley

* 2018/19: Vincent Kompany, Manchester City v Leicester

* 2017:18: Jamie Vardy, Leicester v West Brom

* 2016/17: Emre Can, Liverpool v Watford

* 2015/16: Dele Alli, Tottenham v Crystal Palace

* 2014/15: Jack Wilshere, Arsenal v West Brom