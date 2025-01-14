Limited Flames jerseys now available in selected Blantyre, Zomba, Lilongwe and Mzuzu outlets 

* They are available in selected outlets of Blantyre, Zomba, Lilongwe and Mzuzu in three premium qualities

* Moto Authentic at K75,000; Moto Mid at K50,000 and Moto Standard at K35,000

By Duncan Mlanjira

“Celebrate the passion, the pride, and the spirit of Malawi with the exclusive limited edition Moto jersey collection” — entices Football Association of Malawi (FAM) in marketing three premium jerseys for Malawi national football teams.

They are available in selected outlets of Blantyre, Zomba, Lilongwe and Mzuzu in three premium qualities — Moto Authentic at K75,000; Moto Mid at K50,000 and Moto Standard at K35,000.

The authorised dealers for Blantyre are Into Sports at Chichiri Shopping Mall; Touch of Class (Chayamba Building); CP Investments (Kristwick); CP Investments (Haj Latif Pavilion, Blantyre); Judy’s Shop (Amaryllis Hotel); Judy’s (Clocktower Mall); Crystal duty-free shop (Chileka Aioort); and A. Nanga Sports Kits (Dossani Building.

In Zomba, it’s AJ’s Fashion in Anjumani Mall; Mzuzu at Gift Collections and in Lilongwe CP Investments (Area 6); Into Sports (Gateway Mall); Phatafuli Investments (Devil Street); BICC Souvenir Shop (Umodzi Park); and Warm Heart Souvenir Shop (Golden Peacock Complex).

For more information, fans are encouraged to contact hotline +265 995 552 016.

Meanwhile, FAM president, Fleetwood Haiya has announced plans to reform the district cup competitions into structured leagues under the football pyramid starting this season.

A report by Fam.mw says the move, revealed during the Dowa District final at Champion Stadium on Sunday, January 12, aims to strengthen grassroots football development.

Haiya emphasised that the district leagues would focus on nurturing Under-21 players, creating a clear pathway to regional leagues, National Division Leagues, the Super League and the national teams.

“We need to shift our focus to developing young talent at the district level,” he is quoted as saying. “Starting this season, we will introduce district leagues with age limits to ensure the growth of future stars.

This transformation marks the beginning of a new era for grassroots football under FAM’s direction.”

In the Dowa District final, Mponela FC overcame a 2-0 halftime deficit to draw level before defeating Dowa Hammers FC 5-2 in a penalty shootout.

Mponela FC received K1 million and a trophy, while runners-up Dowa Hammers took home K400,000.