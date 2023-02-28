Limbe Police’s CCTV security surveillance project to include drones; As FDH Bank invests 5 CCTV cameras and 3 monitor screens

Chipumphula briefing Nkunika how the surveillance room works

By Duncan Mlanjira

The ambitious Limbe Police Station’s digital security surveillance project that is currently active shall be enhanced with drones as well as fingerprint calibration machines, which shall be connected to National Registration Bureau (NRB).

This was disclosed by Officer-in-Charge, Deputy Commissioner of Malawi Police Service, Gladson Chipumphula on Tuesday when FDH Bank Plc joined other stakeholders by investing into the project with 5 high definition closed circuit television (CCTV) zoom cameras and 3 monitor screens.

Chipumphula took the FDH Bank entourage, led by Marketing & Communications Manager, Levie Nkunika on a tour of Limbe Police Station’s surveillance room currently fitted with nine monitor screens and how they work.

Initially, FDH Bank were investing into the project with the 5 CCTV cameras but after Chipumphula explained that their target is to have 12 monitor screens, Nkunika immediately pledged to provide the remaining three — a surprise gesture which Chipumphula and the rest of his senior officers present celebrated for.

The Deputy Police Commissioner further announced that the drones — which shall also be connected into the system together with the fingerprints calibration machines — shall complement areas where there are no CCTV cameras.

In connecting the surveillance system with the NRB system, the cameras and drones shall detect presence of a wanted suspect — if within the vicinity of Limbe Town — whose fingerprints were recorded at a crime scene.

The camera or drone that shall detect the presence of the suspect shall pinpoint where they are and the officers in the surveillance room shall immediately alert those on foot or vehicle patrols through walkie-talkies or cellphones.

Through all this, Chipumphula said would enable the town’s businesses to thrive such that shops can afford to stay open even during the night as opposed of closing at 5pm as is the case.

“The business here can maximize on their profits by extending closing times to as far as 9pm or beyond to allow people to shop at ease since they will be assured of tight security,” he said, adding that they are in liaison with Blantyre City Council to repair nonfunctional street lights and to install several more throughout the town for the benefit of the cameras and the public at night.

He applauded FDH Bank for responding to their needs, saying such cooperation is all about mindset change as an enabler of the MW2063 development blueprint.

“We are passionate to make this project a success to eradicate crime in Limbe for the present and future generations and also as the first step towards having such a system in all cities and towns across the country.”

In his remarks, Nkunika said they thought it wise to invest in the project knowing technology was surely the best and modern way of combating crime and he immensely applauded Chipumphula and his officers for such “a brilliant innovation”.

“Limbe Police is surely taking a huge leap in the fight against crime by embracing technology to protect the citizenry,” he said. “We appreciate that this is not happening from a vacuum but it is within the MW2063 agenda.

“As FDH Bank, we have aligned ourselves with the MW2063 as well as Sustainable Development Goals. Together, we are creating a legacy that is more enjoyable for the citizenry and more sustainable for the future generations.

“Be assured that this is not a once-off investment — let’s see how other police stations will align themselves in technology in order to reach out across the country.

“We received a request for cameras but having appreciated the work being done and the shortfall of three more screen monitors, we have decided to provide that as well.”

While applauding the men in uniform for the dedication to fighting crime — and risking their lives in the process — Nkunika added that Limbe was known for its notoriety in high rate of crime in Blantyre City, but reports indicate that it has currently been reduced tremendously.

However, Chipumphula — while taking cognizance that though they have the sophisticated security surveillance system — crime hasn’t completely been curtailed and he implored on the public not to use short cut paths — especially also been on the phone.

“A lot of cases we have received are thefts of phones,” he said. “The public should realise that they can’t be alert of being stalked once you are talking on the phone.”