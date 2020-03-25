Limbe Police arrest four suspected robbers

By Memory Chatonda, MANA

Limbe Police have arrested four men in connection to a series of robberies and rape cases who used to entice ladies to board their vehicle as taxi during evening hours.

Limbe Police Station deputy public relations officer, Widson Nhlane confirmed on Tuesday the arrest of the four, saying they intensified patrols after receiving complaints from victims.

“They would drive them to Machinjiri Area 10 Forest Reserve where they were assaulted, raped and robbed of cash and cell phones before being dumped,” said Nhlane.

Nhlane said following the complaints, detectives gathered intelligence and pounced on the four on Saturday, March 21.

“In the process, some of the items which include cell phones, wrist watches and laptop bags were recovered and have already been positively identified by the victims.

“Investigations are still going on to establish more about the syndicate and recover the remaining items.

“The suspects are to appear before court soon to answer charges of robbery with violence and rape,” said Nhlane.

The four suspects have been identified as Patrick Chiwanda, 44, Fabiano Kathumba, 23, Jimmy Magola, 38, and Innocent Kamwendo, 32.

Kamwendo comes from Blantyre while the rest of his accomplices hail from Chiradzulu District.

Meanwhile, police are advising the general public, especially women, to be watchful when boarding vehicles to their respective homes, particularly during odd hours.