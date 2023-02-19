Lilongwe Rotarians partner with Bishop Mackenzie International School to plant trees at orphanage

* Rotary Club of Lilongwe also donated 3,000 trees to Chambu Primary School



Maravi Express

Members of the Rotary Club of Lilongwe and Bishop Mackenzie International School Interact Club joined hands on Saturday to plant assorted trees inside and around Zoe Foundation in Area 25, which is home to 95 orphans.

Apart from the tree planting exercise, the Rotarians also donated food items and spent time interacting with the orphaned children — 50 of whom are girls and 45 are boys.

Rotary Club of Lilongwe also donated 3,000 trees to Chambu Primary School where Zoe Foundation’s founder, Temwani Chilenga, works as a teacher.

It was a joyous Saturday morning for the kids as they helped beautify their institution’s surrounding by planting trees and later ate together and danced side by side with their visitors.

President of the Rotary Club of Lilongwe, Dr Margaret Sikwese said they decided to plant trees at the orphanage and spend time with kids having been inspired by Temwani Chilenga, who is supporting children who would otherwise would not have a home.

She said it was admirable that she is providing them with food, shelter and education, and most importantly, shaping them to grow up into responsible adults.

“The activity was important for both clubs [Bishop Mackenzie Interact and Rotary Club of Lilongwe] because it gave us an opportunity to interact with each other and appreciate the work that is being done under the Rotary banner: ‘Service Above Self’.

“As Rotary Club of Lilongwe, we are proud of the Bishop Mackenzie Interact Club for showing up, digging holes, providing and planting trees as well as sharing food with the children.

“That is truly a Rotarian spirit in action. We also thank the teachers and all staff from Bishop Mackenzie for organising and supporting the Interacts on this project,” Sikwese said.

On her part, Temwani Chilenga thanked the Rotarians for the support, saying the gesture by Rotarians clearly brought endless smiles on the kids’ faces and expressed hope that the Rotarians and other well-wishers would continue supporting her Foundation.