Lilongwe City Council on serious campaign in enforcing bylaws

* As it collaborates with Malawi Defence Force (MDF) to impound and tow away vehicles that have parking fee arrears

* Motorists asked to check their parking fee balances by dialing *4555*01# to clear any outstanding balances to avoid inconveniences

By Duncan Mlanjira

In its campaign to enforce the law, Lilongwe City Council has sent a strong warning to motorists that it will conduct a joint operation with the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) to impound and tow away vehicles that have parking fee arrears.

In its publication, LCC Bulletin, the Council advises motorists within Lilongwe to check their parking fee balances by dialing *4555*01# to clear any outstanding balances to avoid inconveniences.

The LCC Bulletin informs the Lilongwe residents the e-parking fee payment is a gateway to the future, saying: “In today’s urban landscape, the rapid growth of vehicle ownership has lead to significant challenges in managing parking spaces efficiently.

“Electronic car parking systems, also know as smart parking system, have emerged as a crucial solution to address these challenges. These systems leverage advanced technologies to enhance the parking experience, improve urban mobility and reduce environmental impact.”

The Council adds that one of the primary advantages of electronic car parking fee payment is to control and enhance the efficient utilisation of available parking spaces.

“Traditional parking methods often lead to inefficient space usage with motorists spending excessive time searching for open spots,” emphasises the Council of the system that was rolled in September 2023 as moving with times to mitigating challenges motorists faced.

However, commenting of his Facebook page, journalist M’theto Lungu advised the Council that it “can do better. There is no need to engage MDF just to get people pay for parking.”

He gave an advice that all it needs to do have the payment code displayed at the parking spots so motorists can see them and be reminded to pay.

He also asked the Council to rehabilitate the parking lots, saying: “So far, nobody really knows why we are paying and paying for what? The dirt spaces? The potholes? The bank parking lots? The abandoned spaces and uncared for unhealthy places? What for indeed?”

Lungu also asked if the Council could be open and transparent, saying the parking attendants “act as if they are stealing when scanning the number plates”.

“They do hide and seek so that you don’t see them do the scan — what are they afraid of? I guess that’s the more reason they know they will face tough resistance should they come out and enforce on their own for their own unprofessional of handling simple things.”

He concluded by asking if the MDF has been engaged is to scare motorists while Ada Boohzha, commenting on his own Facebook page, questioned the involvement of the MDF.

He applauded the e-parking initiative, saying it is “a very good development” but he has “noted a few issues that need quick attention”.

“There is need to itemise the bill,” he said. “The bill needs to show at least the following; place where the car was scanned (data collection point), date and duration (the time the car has spent on car park slot).”

He also advised that the motorists need to be served with a notification of their bill making them aware of how much they owe the Council, adding that an awareness process of the new initiative should reach out to all motorists across the country “knowing very well that this will affect every one visiting Lilongwe City”.

“People are supposed to be made aware of this initiative and its undertakings,” he said.

On another social media WhatsApp group of some prominent citizens, a question was posed as to why the MDF has been involved instead of the Malawi Police Service, to which a member answered that it was probably because some 43 suspects that the MDF arrested in their operation in Lilongwe alleged that were being sent by the police.

The MDF carried out the operation after some of the soldiers and their families were being robbed of their households property — thus people viewing that the soldiers are deemed worthy for Lilongwe City Council’s successful operation.

One commentator observed that “there is a tendency of the public looking down on police officers but no one plays with the MDF — even high ranking officials in the private and public sector respect the MDF”.

But another sees that as “unprogressive”, saying: “As a nation, we ought to have each execute its mandate. Otherwise, this precedence we are setting really could have challenges in future. When heavy resistance is anticipated use of excess by MDF is the option — they are not arrestable.”

Meanwhile, the Lilongwe City Council has also warned on noise pollution emanating from bars in residential areas which is causing sleep disturbances for residents while other liquor shops operating illegally in residential areas are now functioning as bars and playing loud music for extended times both day and night.

Citing Public Health Act Cap 34:01, the Council reminds those involved that “playing irritating and annoying music that affects public health constitutes a nuisance.

“Therefore, LCC in order to abate the noise pollution concerns, it will start conducting patrols in affected areas, in collaboration with block leaders and neighbourhood committees to enforce the laws governing noise nuisance,” said the public notice by chief executive officer, Macloud Kadam’manja.

The Council is further enforcing illegal sand mining activities happening in the Capital, particularly in areas along the Lilongwe River and has so far arrested 17 people and apprehended 8 vehicles involved in the malpractice.

This is the Council’s efforts to end environmental degradation, after noting that “illegal sand mining has become a significant threat to local ecosystems, causing erosion, habitat destruction, and depletion of natural resources”.

By cracking down on these activities, the Council aims to protect vulnerable riverbanks and coastal areas from further damage. This operation serves as a stern warning to those engaging in illegal mining and highlights the importance of preserving the environment for future generations.”

Apart from the illegal sand mining, the Council has also noted that brick molding have become pervasive issues within City, posing significant environmental, social and economic challenges.

“Faced with these growing threats to the environment, LCC — through its Parks and Environment Division has taken a proactive stance in enforcing regulations to curb illegal activities and promote sustainable practices.

“Recently LCC has been enforcing such illegal malpractices such as sand mining and brick molding in Area 17, opposite the Presidential Villas along Lilongwe River.

“LCC’s efforts to enforce regulations against illegal sand mining and brick molding demonstrate the importance of strong governance, community engagement and innovation in tackling environmental challenges.

“While significant obstacles remain, the progress made thus far offers hope for a more sustainable future. Continued vigilance, collaboration and investment in alternative livelihoods is key to ensuring the long-term success of these initiatives.