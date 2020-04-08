Lilongwe City Council extends social gathering bans on bottle stores, pubs, sports and night clubs

Maravi Express

With effective from Wednesday, April 8, Lilongwe City Council has extended social gathering measures by issuing a temporary ban on bottle stores pubs, night clubs and sports clubs including their services of gyms in observance of the Coronavirus (COVID-9) pandemic.

The other suspensions include street processions, wedding receptions, bridal showers and send offs, birthday parties and any other social gatherings or public events.

“The Council is making a strong appeal to all owners and operators of such businesses to adhere to this ban until a time We are safe to operate as normal,” says a statement from the Council’s Chief Executive Officer John

“The Council will work it’s the Police to ensure that the ban is respected [and] requests residents to call on 0884 565 457 or 0993 388 979 to report any violations of this temporary ban.”