‘Likoma Port being constructed not befitting status of the hot tourism island district’—Chief Economist Chifipa Mhango

By Duncan Mlanjira

“If Likoma Island was under a well-managed administration that loves its country, the structure being constructed would not be defined as a ‘port’,” says Don Consultancy Group (DCG) Chief Economist Chifipa Mhango.

This is in reaction to an announcement made by Minister of Transport & Public Works, Jacob Hara that the port being constructed at the tourism hotspot would be ready for use within 30 days, thereby reducing water challenges such as death.

He said this on Sunday during a funeral ceremony of two women who died on Saturday, along with nine others, when a boat they were traveling in capsized in the waters of Lake Malo at Jalo in the district.

The Minister announced that the Ministry has engage technicians and a specialist from South Africa to finalise completion of the structure such as underwater welding of the beams, saying: “As it stands now, it’s not safe, because with any shock, those beams can fall out of place.

Hara assured the people that M.V. Chilembwe should be sailing between Likoma and Nkhata Bay, though at a cost, in order to reduce traffic on Lake Malawi.

A picture of the structure went along with the story published online by state-owned Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), which Chief Economist Mhango describes as not worthy for Likoma Island, touted as the best and favourite destination by international tourists.

“When we do development planning, let’s set international standards,” he said. “If we call such a thing a billion Kwacha port, then I will call for an investigation on the finances, especially if assigned financial responsibility.

“Likoma Island should be highly developed if we were focused — this is a treasure in any developed nation. We need to be patriotic — seek God or Allah to guide us not to be thieves to our own destiny.”

Mhango also referred to the Island’s airport, which he said should have been rehabilitated into an international standard, saying: “It’s nowhere near what the international or domestic airport can be”.

“Let’s think beyond our personal limitations as government leaders, get exposed to international development trends. Let’s rise up as a nation and have a real understanding of development and progression of a nation.

“Malawi deserves visionary and better leadership, that is well exposed internationally. Malawi does not need a political Party, but rather an alliance of good people to move forward,” he said.

The story and the image of the port also attracted comments by the public on social media, asking the government to seriously consider investing in robust passenger service water vessels than just priotising on the port.

Levison Livingstone Mbewe said the tragedy “could have been prevented but because of selfishness of others. I do cry sometimes, let’s make this Malawi a better place, not for us but our children and grandchildren.”

GN Msiska said alluded that the swift response towards completion of the construction of the port doesn’t translate that people will not face water transport challenges if the authorities keep using old vessels.

Which Chawinga Isaac agreed, saying: “Pro-activeness is a must, now do a detailed technical assessment of the old ship and all local passenger boat operators — while Temwa John Gondwe said: “You don’t have to wait for fatal incidents then react, I can see the same happening with old ships we are using — that’s when we will need to assess and look for new ones.”

Richard Kachikho also asked the state authorities not wait until disaster strike such as this accident, adding that Malawians are capable to making things right instead of always engaging foreigners like South Africans to work on the port’s supporting beam.

Nedi Kibusu Thomas lamented that “it’s sad action is always taken only after a disaster has happened — we wait for something to strike before we push the contractor and give a deadline.

“The government is patiently waiting for the old Illala to cause another tragedy, they they will come out and say the government is ‘planning’ to buy another vessel to replace it. Illala is a death trap — its lifespan is long gone.”

Chandiwira Ngwira also sent red flags on the old M.V. Illala “in this century” while also enlightening that the entrance gate at Nkhata Bay Jetty collapsed close to five years without being attended to.

Meanwhile, at the funeral ceremony, Member of Parliament for Likoma Island, Ashems Songwe asked for marine police patrol boats to assist towards emergencies such that happened on Saturday.

Malawi News Agency (MANA) reported on Saturday of the incident that the boat the passengers were in was transporting them to board M.V. Chilembwe and one survivor, Elinase Phiri — a business lady from Karonga — told MANA that the boat had a hole where water was entering into the boat leading to its capsizing.

“We realised very late that the boat had a hole,” she is quoted as saying. “We confronted the operator to take us back to the shore but he insisted that he would be fast. We shouted but all in vain and the boat capsized.

“By the grace of God, I had to hold tight to the boat, then I was rescued,” she narrated to MANA, who reported that the deceased were six women, a girl and four men.