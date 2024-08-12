Likoma police pleads with Lake Malawi fishermen to pay closer attention to weather forecast

* As two fishermen went missing between Likoma and Chizumulu islands last Wednesday

* After they were swept away by strong water currents when their boat engine developed a fault

By Ireen Mseteka, MANA

The Police at Likoma Island have reiterated their appeal to fishermen to pay closer attention to weather forecast and refrain from going into the waters against the warning by the Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services.

This follows an incident on Wednesday last week when two of three fishermen were reported missing after they were swept away by strong water currents after their boat engine developed a fault.

Assistant public relations officer for Likoma Police, Chisomo Thomson, identified the missing fishermen as Patrick Chilachila and Emmanuel Kapanga — both of Chamba Village in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Mkumpha in the district.

He disclosed that the trio went fishing on Wednesday and after casting their nets, they started they journey back to Likoma when their boat engine of their boat developed a fault and the water currents forced them to seek refuge at Chizumulu Island.

Thomson said after fixing the problem, the three went back for their nets but found them completely damaged by the strong water currents and they started heading back to Likoma.

“The engine failed again and as they were trying to fix it, Chilachila lost balance and fell into the water,” he said. “His brother-in-law Kapanga tried to rescue him but he fell in and both were swept away by strong waves.”

He further said the other fisherman, Yamikani Sitenilamu tried to call for help but no one came to their rescue and the matter was reported at Likoma Police where a search party, which included police and other stakeholders, was commissioned.

As of Sunday the search party is still underway — thus the police appeal to fishermen to pay attention to weather forecast and refrain from going into the waters.

On the particular Wednesday, August 7, the three went fishing the Meteorological Department had indicated that Mwera winds, which causes strong water currents on Lake Malawi, were expected to weaken from the next day tomorrow.

The Department had emphasized that the public should expect windy and mostly sunny conditions on that Wednesday afternoon and the day before, all lake users including fishermen were advised to remain cautious as light to moderate Mwera winds will be blowing till Thursday, August 8.

For this week, the Met. Department also issued safety precautions, asking lake users to exercise caution due to rough waters triggered by moderate to strong Mwera winds.

The weekly weather update further said as from today, August 12 to Wednesday August 14, the public should expect expect “warm to hot, sunny, dusty and hazy conditions to persist during day time while locally cold weather during night time and early morning hours”.

“The significant change is expected from Thursday, August 15th, with increased windy and cloudy conditions associated with high chance of rain drizzles and light rain starting from the south gradually moving northwards.

“Lake waters like Lake Malawi and Chilwa will be rough during this period due to moderate to strong Mwera winds due to an incoming high pressure expected to induce cool and moist southerly air mass from Indian Ocean into Malawi.”—Additional reporting by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express