Likoma Island police hunts for K1 million embezzler

By Leonard Masauli, MANA

Likoma Island Police have launched a manhunt for a 30-year-old man, Emmanuel Joe Kaunda for embezzling over K1 million for Likoma Waters Users Association workers wages.

Likoma Police spokesperson, Mcliff Ngulube said on Wednesday said the matter was reported to them by schemes manager of the Water Users Association, Medson Gavanala that the suspect had been asked to deposit the money into the association’s account in Mzuzu.

He said when Gavanala demanded the screenshot of the deposit slip from the suspect, who works as a cashier, he neither sent nor picked up phone calls.

“On Saturday, May 9, Gavanala discovered via e-mail that the suspect deposited only K200,000 out of the cash he took.

“The matter was then reported to police and as law enforcers we have immediately instituted investigations,” Ngulube said.

The spokesperson said when arrested, the suspect would be charged with an offence of theft by public servant contrary to section 286 of the Penal Code.

Kaunda hails from Chiwoko Village in Traditional Authority (TA) Mkumpha 3, in Likoma District.