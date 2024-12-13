Likelihood that Cyclone CHIDO’s remnants could reach Malawi is now over 70%—Met Department

* The likely path of the cyclone is through districts of Mangochi, Machinga, Phalombe, Balaka, Mulanje, Blantyre, Thyolo, Chiradzulu, Zomba, Mwanza and Neno

* As it is expected to sustain its severe tropical storm intensity over the next 24 hours while moving towards making a landfall over Nacala in Mozambique

* Nacala is approximately 500km from Mulanje District Mozambique and the cyclone is expected to make a landfall there by Sunday

* As Ministry of Water & Sanitation warns of major rivers in Central and Southern regions to experience high water levels from Monday December 15-21

By Duncan Mlanjira

The likelihood that remnants of Cyclone CHIDO could reach Malawi is now over 70% — according to this afternoon’s update by the Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services (DCCMS).

The tropical Cyclone CHIDA, which was detected a few days again as it developed over the Indian Ocean, has maintained its severe strength and has a minimum pressure of 960hPa with a maximum gusty winds of 250km/h.

The Meteorological Department alerts the public that CHIDO “is expected to sustain this intensity over the next 24 hours as it slowly moves westward at a speed of 22 km/h” and that “weather forecasts continue to suggest that over the next 36 hours, CHIDO is expected to maintain a significant intensity (tropical cyclone or intense tropical cyclone) before making a landfall over Mozambique close to Nacala by Sunday, December 15”.

“This location is approximately 500km from the Mulanje District border,” says DCCMS, adding that the likely path of the cyclone is through Malawi districts of Mangochi, Machinga, Phalombe, Balaka, Mulanje, Blantyre,Thyolo, Chiradzulu, Zomba, Mwanza and Neno.

“Tropical Cyclone CHIDO is forecasted to bring significant rainfall to Malawi from Sunday, December 15, through Monday, December 16, 2024, potentially leading to flash flooding.

“In the meantime, hot to very hot weather conditions are expected to continue over the next 36 hours, along with localised rain, due to the presence of an unstable easterly air mass.”

The DCCMS — whose next update will be issued tomorrow, December 14 — thus advises the public to:

* Move to higher grounds immediately and follow evacuation orders when issued;

* Examine buildings to ensure they can withstand the strong winds that are associated with tropical cyclones; and

* Ensure that drainages and waterways are free of obstructions.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Water & Sanitation, through the Department of Water Resources, is alerting the public that most major rivers in Central and Southern regions of the country are expected to experience high water levels between Monday, December 15-21, which may result in flooding.

This is due to the anticipated heavy rainfall from Cyclone CHIDO and in this regard, the Ministry’s flood forecasting models indicate that the following rivers are likely to experience high water levels between the forecasted period include Nkula, Linthipe, Lingadzi, Lipimbi, Lifidzi, Nadziphuru, Livulezi, Nasolo, Mudi, Lilongwe, Diamphwe, Likangala, Thondwe, Namadzi, Phalombe, Namphende, Sombani, Likhubula, Mwanza, Lisungwi, Mkulumadzi, Mkombedzi wa Fodya, Nyachipere, Thangadzi and Thuchira.

“The Ministry is, therefore, advising the general public to refrain from settling in and crossing the flooded rivers and streams and to be alert when visiting these areas.

“The communities along some of the mentioned rivers are also advised to utilise the community-based flood early warning systems (CBFEWS) installed to prevent loss of life due to the expected floods.

“The public is further advised to pay attention to the continuously available updates on water levels/floods from the Department of Water Resources to be safe from any flood-related threats.

In its statement issued this morning, Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) emphasised that it is treating with urgency the warning from the DCCMS, which by then had been at 60% likelihood that the cyclone’s remnants could reach Malawi and trigger heavy rainfall and floods in some parts of the country from Monday, December 15-16.

In view of the foregoing, DODMA is advising the general public to take the following precautionary measures to save lives:

1. Move to safer and higher areas as a matter of urgency;

2. Follow weather updates through various communication channels and platforms;

3. Avoid crossing flooded rivers and walking through running water;

4. Stay away from power lines and electrical wires and report about fallen power lines to authorities;

5. Do not attempt to save personal property at the expense of lives;

6. Move and store essential property in safe higher grounds; and

7. If you can manage, provide first aid treatment to the injured, those in shock and call for medical help.

DoDMA assures the public that they treating the Cyclone CHIDO warning with urgency and apart from alerting District Councils, DoDMA “has activated all clusters (sector working groups) for swift preparatory and anticipatory actions”.

“DoDMA has also made standby arrangements for the deployment of a search and rescue team comprising the Malawi Defence Force (MDF), the Marine Department of the Malawi Police Service (MPS) and the Malawi Red Cross Society.

“The department is also working with DCCMS and councils in disseminating early warning messages and raise awareness on the looming cyclone.

“Councils in disaster-prone areas have been called upon to alert area and village disaster risk management committees to further alert and assist vulnerable communities to move to nearby evacuation centres. “Councils are further advised to alert the department at the earliest opportunity in the event that communities are affected by the storm,” said the statement issued today by DoDMA’s Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs, Charles Kalemba.

And for more information, the public is encouraged to contact DoDMA’s Principal Information Management and Public Relations Officer, Chipiliro Khamula on 0999 043 228 or 0884 572 844, email, info.dodma@dodma.gov.mw.

Or to the Director, DCCMS, P.O. Box 1808, Blantyre; Tel 🙁 265) 882 266 579; Fax: (265) -1- 822 215; email: metdept@metmalawi.gov.mw; Web: www.metmalawi.gov.mw and Facebook