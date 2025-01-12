Likelihood of Cyclone Dikeledi reaching Malawi is very low though it has reached the stage of an intense tropical cyclone

Possible track of tropical cyclone Dikeledi (courtesy of La Reunion Regional Climate Centre)

* But from Tuesday, it is expected to indirectly enhance cloudy conditions with a pick in rainfall activities over many areas

* Which will be heavy at times starting from the north progressing southwards

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services (DCCMS) reports that Cyclone Dikeledi on the Indian Ocean made a landfall over northern Madagascar yesterday and is now in the Mozambique Channel at a distance of 1,030km from Malawi with a centre pressure of 996hPa.

It is moving south westwards at a speed of 28km/hr and is expected to continue intensifying, possibly reaching the stage of an intense tropical cyclone.

But the likelihood of the cyclone reaching Malawi is very low, but from Tuesday, it is expected to indirectly enhance cloudy conditions with a pick in rainfall activities over many areas — which will be heavy at times starting from the north progressing southwards.

DCCMS says it will continue updating the nation with any vital information regarding Cyclone Dikeledi, whose next update will be issued tomorrow, January 13.