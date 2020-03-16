Liberia’s first Coronavirus victim is environmental director

Liberian Observer

The Liberian health authorities have informed President George M. Weah that the country has recorded its first case of the Coronavirus disease, otherwise known as COVID -19 and the patient happens to be head of the Environmental Protection Agency Nathaniel Blama.

Blama is reported to have returned home last Friday, March 13, following a visit to Switzerland.

Meanwhile, the Liberian leader urges all to remain calm as health officials continue to trace all those the infected person came in contact with, as well as quarantine them for the incubation period of the virus.

In Mozambique, President Filipe Nyusi on Saturday announced that all events attended by over 300 people are suspended.

Addressing the nation, Nyusi said that any events that do go ahead should not be held in closed spaces with inadequate ventilation.

This ban will clearly affect football matches and other popular sporting events, concerts, large religious ceremonies and political rallies.

It is not yet clear whether the ban will force a postponement of the next sitting of the Mozambican parliament scheduled for March 25.

The Assembly has 250 members, but once support staff, journalists, guests and members of the public are included, the total number of people in attendance easily exceeds 300.

To make matters worse, they are crammed together into a fairly small, closed space.

Ghana has also banned mass cluster gatherings, including prayer sessions in mosques and churches.

Premium Times reports that President Nana Akufo-Addo, in an address on Sunday evening, ordered the suspension of public gatherings, including religious services for the next four weeks.

“I have decided in the interest of public safety and the protection of our population to review the public gathering advisories earlier announced.

“Firstly, all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events and religious activities, such as services in churches and mosques, have been suspended for the next four weeks,” the president said.

The president further directed that all schools, including universities and basic schools, be closed down from Monday, March 16 until further notice.

Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and West African Senior School Certificate Examination candidates will, however, be allowed to attend school to prepare for their examinations, but with prescribed social distancing protocols.

Prior to the president’s directives, schools had already started closing down.

In a communique on Friday, March 13, Ghana International School 2020, announced a temporary close down following the first two reported cases.

Other international schools including the Lincoln Community School and the Roman Ridge school had also done the same.