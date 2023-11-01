Liberia, Tunisia in injured egos ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers having lost recent internationals

The AFCON qualifier between Liberia and Morocco

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Flames open their campaign for the FIFA World Cup 2026 African qualifiers with back-back matches against Liberia away on November 17 before hosting Tunisia on November 21 at Bingu National Stadium — in matches both opponents will settle for nothing but a win.

This follows the two team’s recent losses as Liberia lost 0-3 to Morocco in Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Cote d’Ivoire 2023 qualifier two weeks go while Tunisia — in their preparations for the World Cup qualifiers as well as the AFCON finals in January — lost 0-2 to Japan and 0-4 to South Korea in strength-testing matches.

This will mean the two nations will face the Flames with some anger from elsewhere in these group matches, that tout Tunisia as favourites to go through to the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

Other contenders in Group H are Equatorial Guinea, Namibia and São Tomé e Principe, whose next match days after the first two will be held on June 3-11, 2024; March 17-25, 2025; September 1-9, 2025; October 6-14, 2025; and November 10-18, 2025.

The Flames went into camp on Monday in preparations for the two encounters with domestic league, whose coach Patrick Mabedi’s technical panel to be working with the players for three days between Monday and Wednesday and then release them for club assignments.

FAM competitions & communications director, Gomezgani Zakazaka told Fam.mw that “this will be done for two weeks and during the final week the team will assemble to travel to Liberia”.

“Only those players who do not have crucial club assignments will report for camp while other players eye marked for camp will join at a later stage once they are done with club engagements,” Zakazaka said.

The full squad for week one includes:

Goalkeepers: Innocent Nyasulu (Tigers FC), Austin Chirambo (Nyasa Bullets Reserve);

Defenders: Mark Lameck (Blue Eagles FC), Dannie Chimbalanga (MAFCO), Josephy Balakasi (Dedza Dynamos), Alex Kambilinya (Tigers FC), Chimwemwe Nkhoma (Mayamiko Stars), Yamikani Mologeni (Bangwe All Stars);

Midfielders: Robert Gomez Saizi (Bangwe All Stars), Chrispin Mapemba (Nyasa Bullets Reserve), Chifundo Ngonjera (Chisomo Academy), Boniface Juma (Moyale Barracks), Bennie Manyozo (Tigers FC), Gabinho Daudi (Karonga United);

Strikers: Olson Kanjira (Kamuzu Barracks), Mwisho Youngson (Karonga United).

The 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup tournament will have 48 participating countries instead of the conventional 32 giving an advantage for Africa to field more teams.

The top team from the round-robin format from each group after Match Day 10 shall earn an automatic qualification for the 2026 World Cup finals to be hosted jointly by the United States of America, Mexico and Canada.

Additionally, the four best second-placed teams from all nine groups will engage in a continental playoff, determining a single victor who will then proceed to a second and final playoff.

This final stage will comprise six teams from various confederations, with the top two emerging as qualified participants, ultimately making up the 48 competing teams.

Meanwhile, Namibia coach Collin Benjamin told New Era Live media platform that it is possible for his team to qualify from the tough group but more will need to be done to execute the plan.

Benjamin told New Era Live that he was happy with the group but stressed that the team would have to utilise home games to ensure that the plan is achieved.

“Everything is possible when it’s done intentionally,” he is quarter as saying. “We cannot be singing a song, and nothing is done. It’s important to win at home, and that needs to happen when we can start playing our games at home.

“It will be exciting to see our President watching matches at home as he has done in the past. We are looking forward to competing at home and making our country proud. Things should be done to make this wish possible for every Namibian.”

He added that he has complete faith in his squad and firmly believed they have more than enough potential to secure their spot while at the same time acknowledging Tunisia’s strength.