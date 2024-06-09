Liberia dislodge the Flames from 3rd place after beating São Tomé 1-0

* The Flames had occupied the 3rd place after beating the same São Tomé last Thursday at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe

By Duncan Mlanjira

Ahead of the Flames’ match against Equatorial Guinea tomorrow, Liberia had dislodged the Flames from 3rd place of the Group H of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifiers after beating São Tomé e Principe 1-0 today.

The Flames had occupied the 3rd place after beating the same São Tomé last Thursday at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

The Group H is being led by Tunisia at nine points who will be playing second-placed Namibia (7 points) later today in Johannesburg.

Namibia tie on seven points with Liberia but separated on goal difference.

Only the leaders of each of the nine groups will qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ finals to be jointly hosted by USA, Mexico and Canada, while the four best second-placed teams from all nine groups will engage in a continental playoff, determining a single victor who will then proceed to a second and final playoff.

This final stage will comprise six teams from various confederations, with the top two emerging as qualified participants, ultimately making up the 48 competing teams.