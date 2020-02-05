Lesotho’s First Lady to be charged with murder

By allafrica.com

Maesaiah Thabane, wife of Lesotho’s prime minister Tom Thabane, is to be charged with murder in connection with the 2017 killing of the prime minister’s former wife, police have been quoted as saying.

Associated Press report that Thabane, who had fled the country, has returned to Lesotho and handed herself to police in the capital, Maseru.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mokete Paseka told AP on Tuesday that Thabane would spend the night in custody and only be taken to court once the director of public prosecutions has prepared the charge sheet.

Prime minister Thomas Thabane said in January that he would step down after evidence allegedly linked him to the murder of his estranged wife, Lipolelo, in June 2017.

Meanwhile, embattled wife to Zimbabwe vice-president Constantino Chiwenga, Marry Mubaiwa — who is accused of assaulting her children’s nanny — has approached the High court seeking freedom after spending the weekend in custody.

Mubaiwa was locked up for the second time in a space of few weeks after Harare magistrate, Bianca Makwande denied her freedom for allegedly being a violent person who did not stop committing offences while on bail.

Among the charges she was arrested for before is that of attempting to kill her VP husband.

In her fresh bid for freedom, Mubaiwa said Makwande erred in denying her bail adding it was possible that her husband cooked up the story to ensure that she remained locked up.

Mubaiwa admitted being involved in some confrontation with her children’s minder, the now complainant Delight Munyoro, after the ex-model got wind the maid was negatively influencing her three minor children not to speak with her older children from her previous marriage.

At the end of the day on January 27, 2020, the appellant received reports from her older children that the younger children had shunned them and when approached they would go away and when she asked about their behaviour, they advised that Delight Munyoro, the woman who looks after them, had strongly warned them not to speak to their older siblings.

“On the 28th January 2020 when she went to collect the older children from school. She saw the complainant sitting in a vehicle with the usual security details from the army and Central Intelligence Office,” said Mubaiwa’s lawyers, Nyambirai and Mtetwa Legal practitioners.

They further explained, “She asked the complainant why she had instructed the younger children not to speak to their siblings and the complainant responded that applicant should be grateful she was caring for the children as their father obviously cannot look after them, there was no physical contact as complainant had armed personnel and was also sitting in the car.”