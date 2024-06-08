Lesotho stun Zimbabwe, Mozambique edge Somalia; As South Africa draw with Nigeria 1 – 1 2026 World Cup qualifiers

* Madagascar top Group I with resounding victory over Comoros with Angola beating eSwatini

* Egypt extend lead while Guinea, Ghana enjoy good travels as FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifiers intensify

There were some interesting results of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifiers for Council of Confederation of Southern Africa Football Association (COSAFA) teams that saw Lesotho secured an important 2-0 away victory over Zimbabwe yesterday to go top of Group C as South Africa held Nigeria while in Group G, Mozambique secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over Somalia in Maputo.

Played in Johannesburg, South Africa Lesotho pulled off the stunning victory over Zimbabwe that had Rethabile Rasethuntsa opening the the scores in the 21st minute before Jane Thaba Ntso doubling their advantage just 10 minutes later, putting the game beyond Zimbabwe’s reach.

With this impressive win, Lesotho now sit atop Group C with five points from three matches, while Zimbabwe languish at the bottom with just two points.

Nigeria 1-1 South Africa

It was a battle of old foes in Uyo as the Super Eagles of Nigeria played host to South Africa that saw a highly entertaining affair which was a repeat of the Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023 semi-final.

The teams shared the spoils at a packed Godswill Akpabio Stadium as a stroke of genius by Themba Zwane in the 29th minute gave Bafana Bafana the lead ahead of the break, before Fisayo Dele-Bashiru cancelled out Zwane’s goal just seconds into the second half for the match to end 1-1 in Group C

Mozambique 1-1 Somalia

In Group G, Mozambique secured their hard-fought win over Somalia in Maputo that had Alfons Amade putting the hosts ahead in the 14th minute, and Stanley Ratifo extending their lead in the 29th minute with Somalia managing to pull one back through Ismail Shirwa in the 66th minute, but it proved to be a mere consolation as Mozambique held on for the victory.

This result sees Mozambique move level on six points with group leaders Algeria and Guinea, who have also played three matches while Somalia, on the other hand, remain at the foot of the table with no points.

Angola 1-0 eSwatini

One should not have arrived late at the November 11 Stadium in Luanda for the all-COSAFA encounter because as early as the 2nd minute, the iconic Mabulu gave the advantage to the Palancas Negras.

An advantage that Pedro Gonçalves’ men would maintain until the end of the match. Thanks to this victory, the Angolans are now the runners-up to Libya in Group D.

Madagascar 2-1 Comoros

The return of the Malagasy. Previously second-to-last in Group I, the Malagasy have just made a great comeback and are now in 1st place, thanks to a brace from Rayan Raveloson that revived the Barea’s qualifying campaign.

Uganda 1-0 Botswana

Until the 74th minute, both teams were evenly matched. Then came the goal from Muhammad Shaban.

The Ugandans thus grab their second victory in this qualifying campaign and move closer to Algeria and Guinea, the top duo of Group G.

Morocco 2-1 Zambia

COSAFA side Zambia lost to the North Africans starting with an early penalty conversion by Hakim Ziyech to go into the break with a lead.

Coming back from the break, Eliesse Ben Seghir doubled the north Africans’ lead ahead of a 80th minute consolation goal by Edward Chilufya, as Morocco went ahead of Zambia in Group E.

Kenya 1-1 Burundi

Played at neutral Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, Malawi, Kenya and Burundi played out the draw in a closely contested match of Group F, with Duke Abuya giving Kenya the lead in the 72nd minute, but their joy was short-lived as Abdallah Sudi equalized for Burundi just 13 minutes later.

The draw leaves Kenya in third place with four points, just ahead of Burundi on goal difference.

Côte d’Ivoire 1-0 Gabon

Seko Fofana led by example in the Elephants’ quest to return to the global showpiece in the other Group F encounters as the midfield maestro’s solitary goal was enough to see the reigning African champions secure a slim win over Gabon to maintain their winning streak and maintain their lead at the top of the group.

Egypt 2-1 Burkina Faso

The Pharaohs got off to a flying start in Cairo thanks to an early brace by Mahmoud Trézéguet in the opening 10 minutes. Lassina Traoré got the consolation for the Stallions which was not enough as the Egyptians held on for the win that saw them secure their third win is as many matches and continue occupying the driver’s seat in Group A.

Algeria 1-2 Guinea

Guinea put their FIFA World Cup ambitions back on track in style with a vital away win at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers against Algeria. Mortaye Sylla’s 50th minute goal alongside Aguibou Camara’s 63rd minute strike was enough for the Guineas to stun the former African champions in their own backyard.

Mali 1-2 Ghana

Jordan Ayew was the hero of the evening for the Black Stars, as his goal in referee’s additional time saw Ghana produce an impressive come back to haul maximum points away from home against Mali in Bamako.

Kamory Doumbia’s 58th minute strike looked to have given Mali the win but an Ernest Nuamah’s leveller, as well as Ayew’s late winner saw the Black Stars secure a vital win on the road.

Senegal 1-1 DR Congo

A late equaliser by the dangerous Fiston Mayele salvaged a point for the Leopards against former African champions Senegal away from home. Ismaila Sarr had given Senegal what looked to be the winner but a good fight by DR Congo saw them make an impressive comeback to escape with a point.

Benin 1-0 Rwanda

Benin’s held on to an important 1-0 win over Rwanda in a result that blew Group C wide open. The result saw Benin tied on points with Rwanda.

Sudan 2-0 Mauritania

Coach Kwesi Appiah’s Sudan claimed a convincing 2-0 Group B victory over Mauritania in Nouakchott with Saifeldin Bakhit opening the scoring for the visitors in the 15th minute.

Mauritania’s hopes of a comeback were dashed when Aly Abeid inadvertently scored an own goal in the 29th minute, doubling Sudan’s advantage.

Libya 2-1 Mauritius

In Tripoli, Libya hosted Mauritius in a Group D encounter at the Martyrs of February Stadium where the home side took the lead in the 20th minute through Faisal Al Abdri, but Mauritius equalized ten minutes later courtesy of Kevin Bru.

However, Libya regained the lead just before halftime, with Ahmed Ekrawa finding the back of the net in the 40th minute and the victory sees Libya go top of Group D with seven points, overtaking group leaders Cameroon and Cape Verde, who are scheduled to clash in Yaounde today.

Guinea Bissau 0-0 Ethiopia

In Group A, Guinea Bissau hosted Ethiopia at the Estádio 24 de Setembro in Bissau, with both sides eager to keep pace with group leaders Egypt and Burkina Faso.

The match ended in a 0-0 stalemate, leaving Guinea Bissau in second place with five points.—Reporting by CAFonline, editing by Maravi Express