Legends are Born not Made; As Lucius ‘Soldier’ Banda launches his 20th album

By Chimwemwe Nyirenda

I first got acquainted with Lucius ‘Soldier’ Banda eons back when I was part of the marketing and creative team for one of the former exciting football fiestas — the Embassy Trophy, sponsored by BAT Malawi.

We were requested by BAT Malawi to think outside the box on how best we could market and promote the tournament having sponsored it for a long time under the brand The Sportsman Trophy, but there was a need to spice it with some glamour. This was having taken cognizance that the new player on the market, the Carlsberg Cup was was creating more awareness and interest on their brand among soccer fans.

After brainstorming, our marketing team changed the format by reducing the teams to 16 and to play one match only in a week — the idea was to focus and get more media attention through aggressive marketing for that particular match. We created the Embassy Trophy theme song and that time only one person was more suitable — Lucius Banda.

Lucius was and never faded from being a household name. I had watched and marveled Lucius’ performance — first with Alleluya Band later with Zembani Band with which he established himself more than ever.

When we got in touch through phone and explained what we wanted him to do, he surprised me of his humbleness when he suggested that he travels to Blantyre the next day he come to Blantyre for face-face briefing.

He understood what we wanted to achieve and why he was the best person to execute the theme song. I told him that the song was needed after a week. To my surprised he brought the first draft the following day, it come out much better that we expected, the lyrics, the tempo, the beat was captivating — it was no longer a draft because it was approved the same day.

The song was later to become a household hit. The song made Embassy Trophy very popular and we witnessed a huge increase of people attending the Embassy Trophy knockout matches.

The mood that Lucius’ theme created, enchanted us to initiate live music live shows the night before an Embassy Trophy fixture. The shows instantly became very popular and attracted massive patronage because we engaged the best musicians at that time — Mlaka Maliro, Billy Kaunda, late Evison Matafale, Billy Kaunda, Alleluya Band, Charles Nsaku, the late Josephy Tembo — but the main catch was Lucius Banda.





One of the most memorable Embassy Trophy pre-match music show I will never forget was when Mlaka Maliro left Zembani and formed his own outfit soon after releasing the album ‘Maloto’. It such a hit album such that it’s popularity meant we had to hire 2 bands for our shows since Mlaka would decide to perform in the same area.

Mlaka’s leaving Zembani created a lot rumours and twisted stories which created some fierce rivalry band ended up being a challenge for both Lucius and Mlaka to share the same stage. Lucius told me that he can’t go perform on the same stage with Mlaka to avoid tensions and fighting. He had said he would not accept even if we were to offer him K1 million — then a huge amount for a single performance.

We resolved to hire Alleluya Band so that Lucius and Mlaka can use the same equipment which was provided by Alleluya Band. To my surprised Lucius indicated that he will to go on stage first, which was rather strange since all previous shows — as the star of the night — he was the last to performed since the others were there to support.

I remember that particular day — wearing all black attire, from leather jacket, suit, shirt etc — I had never before seen Lucius performing like that night. He showed his greatness as one of Malawi’s best ever musician. He stamped his authority on music scene and left the audience with one only word in their minds ‘Legend’ — he had really silenced everyone who was doubting his prowess.

I was also involved with him in another project when Carlsberg was launching its new brand of beer, Kuche Kuche. Just as the past engagement for the theme song, came to Blantyre at short notice, recorded it and same day in the afternoon, we presented it to Carlsberg. The theme song was rejected and Lucius said: “Let’s see if this song is that bad — let the public be the judge.”

The next day, he went to the studio to record what turned out to be the song of the year when he changed the words of ‘Iwe Kennedy’ hit song and fused it into the theme song — guess what Carlsberg later said…

Ever since and much more than before, I have watched Lucius performing live zillions of times and I was also lucky to watch him performing in South Africa.

As he is launching his 20th album, I am not surprised that has stood the test of time — moving from diversity over the times; being more creative than ever; understanding the needs of his audience; adapting to recent event; being able to listen; and getting new ideas from everyone around him.

I speak with Lucius almost every month — we always talk about new things and he always thinks on how better he can serve for Malawi. I have also learned a lot from him such as resilience, which comes from humble beginning; focus and doing what we love best and be able to remain on top of our game.

All I can say is, let’s us all support our Living Legend at Lilongwe Golf Club for the album launch in large numbers — Legends are Born not Made.