Legendary former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker dies at 78

“He fought a brave battle, and we are relieved he is now at peace”, says the family of legendary former South Africa national football 1996 Africa Cup of Nations winning coach Clive Barker, who has died at the age of 78 on Saturday.

“Clive will be remembered by South Africans for his role in helping to bring a nation together around the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations, but for us he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and he will be dearly missed.”

Media reports by News24 & SuperSport indicate that in March this year, it was revealed that Barker, was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia (LBD), which the family confirmed, saying in January this year, he was also admitted to a Durban hospital where he was treated for an aneurysm, which affected blood flowing from his heart.

The family is quoted as saying: “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the medical professionals who cared for Clive over the past six months.He fought a brave battle, and we are relieved he is now at peace.

“We have been overwhelmed by the enormous outpouring of love and support for Clive since he was first diagnosed with LBD, and this is a testament to the coach, friend, and mentor he was to not only several generations of footballers, but also anyone who crossed his path in the sport he so dearly loved.

“We will provide details of the memorial service in the coming days and ask the family’s privacy be respected at this very difficult time.”

In its statement, SuperSport said: “Clive led South Africa to their only continental triumph at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in 1996, and also steered the side to a maiden World Cup appearance in France in 1998 — and is fondly remembered by fans across the country, as has been evident by the tremendous support he received after falling ill.”

In its report, News24 takes cognizance that Barker’s coaching career spanned 42 years, in which he mentored teams including AmaZulu, Manning Rangers, Durban City, Durban Bush Bucks, Santos Cape Town, Wits and — as his last assignment, Maritzburg United, which came to an end in 2016.

“Barker led Durban City to two back-to-back league titles in 1982 and 1983 and the Durban Bush Bucks to the honours in 1985,” said the report that described him as: “‘He ran like a flight about to take off’: Class of ’96 lead tributes to late Clive Barker”

Sowetanlive quoted South African Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan as saying the legendary Barker’s Bafana Bafana winning of the 1996 AFCON “is still one of the standout moments in the history of African football”.

“Rest in peace Clive ‘The Dog’Barker”, twitwed Jordaan.”We are forever grateful for your contribution to South African Football. Clive Barker signalled the take-off of Bafana Bafana to become the champion of Africa. He celebrated continuously on the touchline, spreading out his wings. He has made a major contribution to South African football.

“He managed to build a strong administration for the team, the captains and the players of that side. It is no wonder that virtually every single one of those players were signed by the top clubs in Europe.

“This made him the only coach that had the entire Bafana Bafana team composed of foreign-based players, and playing in the best leagues in Europe. Clive has been a people’s person and may his soul rest in peace,” Jordaan is quoted as saying.

Revered football commentator Mark Gleeson, who worked closely with Barker for many years, is quoted as saying: “RIP Clive Barker. Brilliant coach of the club I covered in my first season as a soccer reporter. Bush Bucks 1985 still my favourite team.”

