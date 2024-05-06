Leaders Silver Strikers date another debutantes Creck Sporting for Week 6 of TNM Super League 2024



* Silver Strikers look to be clinical on goal scoring this time around under new coach, Peter Mponda

* They have 13 points from five games of four wins and one draw

* With an impressive goal difference of 10 as they have scored 13 and conceded just three

Silver Strikers, who beat newcomers in the top flight league, Baka City of Karonga to maintain their lead of the TNM Super League 2024 season, date another debutantes Creck Sporting for Week 6 at home, Silver Stadium on Sunday.

Following the 1-1 draw between defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Wanderers on Saturday — that earned them 9 points apiece overall — Silver are four points ahead of these two giants, two ahead of second-placed Kamuzu Barracks, who jumped from 6th place.

Silver Strikers — who look to be clinical on goal scoring this time around under new coach, Peter Mponda — have 13 points from five games of four wins and one draw with an impressive goal difference of 10 as they have scored 13 and conceded just three.

The wins were 2-0 at home against Chitipa United in Week 1, followed by 3-1 against Bangwe All Stars also at home, emphatic 5-1 home against MAFCO and yesterday’s 2-0 against Baka while the draw was 1-1 away to Dedza Dynamos — played in Week 3.

Meanwhile, Kamuzu Barracks — who replaced Mzuzu City Hammers on position 2 they occupied as of Saturday, date the same team next Sunday away at Mzuzu Stadium while 8th-placed Mighty Tigers are at home at Kamuzu Stadium hosting 12th-placed Dedza Dynamos.

On Saturday, the defending champions, Nyasa Big Bullets — who are eyeing their 6th consecutive title and their 17th since the inception of the top flight league — travel to Nkhotakota to meet MAFCO at Chitowe.

Their arch rivals, Mighty Wanderers on 4th position, whom they share nine points but separated through goal difference, are at home at Kamuzu Stadium against 7th-placed Karonga United.

Fifth-placed Moyale host Chitipa United (13th) at Mzuzu Stadium while Civil Service United (11th) host Bangwe All Stars, who are on the red relegation position of 14 with two points from two draws and three losses.

Debutantes FOMO FC — 12th with six points from two wins won at home — are again at their own turf at Mulanje Park meeting fellow newcomers Baka City (16th with a single point).

In games involving Silver Strikers and Kamuzu Barracks will be interesting to see if the Bankers’ dual of Adiel Kaduya and Binwell Katinji — at overall four goals each — will dethrone KB’s Zeliat Nkhoma in the race for the Golden Boot.

Nkhoma scored in their 1-0 triumph over Bangwe All Stars at Aubrey Dimba Stadium in Mchinji on Sunday to add his tally of goals to five as the Lilongwe-based military side have put themselves in a frame of being title contenders — rekindling their 2016 triumph when they lifted the TNM Super League.