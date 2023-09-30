LDCs require urgent support to achieve SDGs by 2030–Chakwera

Chakwera signs visitors book as UN Secretary General looks on

* Appeals to world leaders and international institutions to match their words with action

By Lisa Kadango-Malango, MANA in New York

At the high level 78th UN deliberative conference in New York, Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera said this year’s United Nations General Assembly high level conference provided solutions to some of the global challenges the world is facing.

He thus appealed to world leaders and international institutions to match their words with action by assisting least developed countries (LDCs), saying they require urgent and special support if they are to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

“Amidst the emerging challenges, such as conflicts, natural disasters, rising cost of living and pandemics, people need solutions, hence the need for partners to come up with financial interventions to uplift the struggling countries.

“I call upon donor partners to consider cancelling debts owed by struggling economies as they are stumbling blocks to progress.”

He commended various international institutions for providing support to Malawi and urged those who promised to support in different sectors to honour their pledges so that Malawi can meet its development goals.

“The outcome of various bilateral discussions I had with world leaders and heads of institutions cements the confidence development partners have for Malawi towards achieving the sustainable development goals.”

Chakwera assured Malawians that it was particularly important for Malawi to participate in the deliberative meetings as there were more follow ups on a number of issues which will start bearing fruits soon.

The 78th UN high level deliberative conference started on a high note with a call from UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres for the member states to work together in building a better world for everyone.

He noted that the coming together of world leaders to the UN General Assembly is a clear indication of what needs to be done to revive the lagging sustainable development goals.

The UN chief urged world leaders and international institutions to step up their efforts to help rescue the SDGs for the better future of people’s lives, saying: “This is not time for posturing and positioning, action is what the world needs and coming together for practical solutions.”

Guterres further urged the advanced nations to prove their worth through action to ensure that LDCs graduate into middle income countries.

Malawi’s Ambassador to the UN, Dr Agnes Chimbiri Molande said Chakwera’s participation to the UN General Assembly was a welcome development to garner financial support towards post Cyclone Freddy survivors as well as finding solutions to the challenges nations are facing, including Malawi.

Molande said the commitments donor partners and international financial institutions made will be seriously followed up to make sure they materialise.

She added that Malawi has benefitted a lot from the just ended as it has amassed huge sums of money and investments as numerous donors and investors continue to pledge more support.

On the sidelines of the UNGA, President Chakwera — who is expected to return home on Monday — held a number of official bilateral engagements with fellow Heads of State and heads of international institutions aiming at strengthening diplomatic and trade ties and lobbying for financial resources towards rebuilding and reconstruction of Malawi after the devastation of Cyclone Freddy.

This year’s theme was: ‘Rebuilding Trust and Reigniting Solidarity; Accelerating Action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace prosperity and progress and sustainability for all.