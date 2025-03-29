Lawsuit filed against IFAW seeking compensation for victims of elephant translocation from Liwonde to Kasungu national parks

* Defendants are IFAW UK, IFAW Malawi and IFAW Zambia being spearheaded by UK human rights-focused law firm, Leigh Day

By Duncan Mlanjira

The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), which was involved in translocation of 263 elephants and 431 additional wildlife in 2022 alongside Malawi’s Department of National Parks & Wildlife, is facing a group action suit seeking compensation for Malawians and Zambians, whose family members were killed by elephants that had strayed out of their sanctuary as well as their crops and property damage.

A report published on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 by UK’s Daily Maverick indicates that the lawsuit — against IFAW UK, IFAW Malawi and IFAW Zambia as the defendants named — is being spearheaded by UK human rights-focused law firm, Leigh Day.

It is reported that the this is the first time an animal welfare NGO has faced a group action suit, which is the British equivalent of a class action that does not face as many legal procedural hurdles.

“As we have reported previously, the landscape around Kasungu has been transformed into one of fear and loathing for some of the world’s poorest people,” writes Daily Maverick’s Ed Stoddard.

“Small-scale farmers have faced the almost daily terror of elephant attacks since the pachyderms were moved from Liwonde National Park in southern Malawi to Kasungu, despite the glaring fact that there is no fence on the international frontier with Zambia and along much of the Malawian side.”

Stoddard, who visited Malawi and Zambia in June last year to verify the allegations, added pictures he had taken — one on Elphina Joseph, 21, whose husband, Josephi Kampamula was killed by an elephant on the Malawian side of the Kasungu National Park while she was pregnant with her son Success.

The other was a Zambian, Lazarus Phiri, 52, a farmer near Kasungu National Park who was attacked by an elephant while he was returning from his fields, which stepped on his right arm and abdomen — adding that he can no longer straighten the arm as a result of his injuries.

“Billed as the biggest elephant translocation yet undertaken, it has proven to be a jumbo nightmare for the rural poor who live near the park,” reports Stoddard. “At least 10 people around Kasungu have been killed by elephants since the transfer and an estimated US$4.3 million in damage has been inflicted on crops and property by the animals, according to data compiled by Warm Heart, an NGO formed in response to the unfolding disaster.”

The report further says the law firm, Leigh Day has 10 claimants and expects to have many more opt into the group action in the coming months while Warm Heart estimates — based on its on-the-ground assessments from its network of volunteers — more than 12,000 Zambians and Malawians have suffered losses since the translocation: “a total that is rising almost daily”.

“The damage wrought by elephants is an additional layer of misery for a region reeling from an El Niño-triggered drought last year which decimated the staple maize crop.

“On 20 December 2024, Leigh Day sent IFAW a ‘Letter Before Action’, a legal notice required before formal court proceedings are initiated which lays out the intention to pursue a claim and the grounds for doing so.

“IFAW has responded, but Leigh Day says it has not yet provided a full reply. For legal reasons, Leigh Day has not disclosed IFAW’s response.”

Stoddard further reported that “to date, IFAW has not admitted to any wrongdoing regarding the translocation and has said it will not respond to any media queries on the matter — a highly unusual stance for an animal-focused NGO not known for being press-shy”.

“It should also be noted that the last time we sought comment from IFAW – after we were alerted in October last year to the killing of five elephants on the Zambian side of the park – the NGO broke standard protocol and rushed out a statement on its website instead of responding directly to our queries.

“Embarrassingly, IFAW subsequently pulled the statement after Malawi Parks said it had been misrepresented – an incident which raises serious questions about the NGO’s credibility.”

The Daily Maverick indicated that IFAW sent a response after Stoddard’s article was published, and quotes it: “IFAW is deeply saddened by all cases of human-wildlife-conflict in and around Kasungu, where it has been working to support government and communities develop sustainable solutions for reducing human-wildlife conflict and promote coexistence.

“IFAW rejects any allegation of wrongdoing against it in this regard. Its focus remains on delivering its long-term commitment to the people and wildlife of Malawi and Zambia.”

Stoddard’s report also indicates that “aside from compensation for the people who have incurred damage from the elephants – which can freely move in and out of the park – Leigh Day is also seeking ‘injunctive relief’ to compel IFAW to halt the attacks by building a fence.

“The impending group action suit alleges, among other matters, that IFAW was negligent in transferring the elephants before a proper boundary fence had been erected and that it had trampled on the constitutional rights of Malawians and Zambians, including the right to life and freedom of movement, through its carelessness.

“It says the organisation failed in its statutory duties by not carrying out environmental impact assessments or conducting meaningful consultations with the affected communities.”

In his opinion, Stoddard indicates that “mammoth stakes are involved [for the] animal welfare NGO which relies heavily on donor funding from the Global North [and] stands accused of irresponsibly moving dangerous megafauna to a park in the Global South without making provisions to ensure the safety and wellbeing of nearby communities”.

“The saga throws an unflattering spotlight on the priorities of animal welfare and rights NGOs in Africa, fuelling perceptions that such organisations and their sponsors value animal life over human life on the world’s poorest continent.

“The elephants have also fared poorly, a point that undermines the animal welfare premise that supposedly drove the initiative. Warm Heart estimates that as many as 80 of the pachyderms have been shot or poisoned by people defending their crops, kith and kin, or have died from starvation and trauma.”

The Daily Maverick’s report added that it is aware that the groundwork is being laid for possible legal proceedings against IFAW in other jurisdictions, including the US, saying: “Leigh Day’s suit may just be the first wave in a legal tsunami against IFAW.“

The report quotes IFAW’s latest financial statements for the financial year 2023/24, that indicates that the NGO’s assets totalled almost US$105-million, down from US$114-million the previous year — and of its total assets in 2024, US$17.6-million was in cash and equivalents compared with US$22.2-million in 2023.

Its total revenue had fallen to US$98-million in 2024 from US$121.4-million in 2023 – a material decline of almost 20%, which suggests the generosity of its donors is fading.

“The looming legal drama is sure to raise alarm bells among IFAW’s donors, who would probably rather not see their charitable contributions tainted by such allegations.

“The outcome of the Leigh Day action and others may help to ensure that future translocations involving big fauna are undertaken in such a way that the welfare of poor rural communities is taken into consideration.

“An unprecedented case against an animal welfare NGO may set some arresting and meaningful precedents,” concludes Stoddard’s report.