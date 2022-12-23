Late Dennis Kambalame was a gentleman whose life portrayed everything to learn from in this world—Chilima

Chilima’s moment in honour of late Kambalame

By Chilungamo Missi, MANA

Vice-President, Saulos Klaus Chilima joined Malawians in mourning former general manager for state-run Petroleum Control Commission (PCC), Dennis Spax Kambalame — describing him as “a gentleman whose life portrayed everything to learn from in this world”.

Kambalame died on December 20 after succumbing to high blood pressure and was laid to rest on Friday at Catholic Institute (CI) Cemetery in Blantyre.

Speaking at the funeral ceremony in Nyambadwe, Blantyre before the burial, Chilima said: “I came to know the late Kambalame in the 1980s and we became friends although he was older than me.

“His commitment to the Catholic Church was unmatched and one lesson which all of us should learn from him is that adversity must bring us closer to God.”

The Vice-President added that despite other challenges, the late Kambalame was a joyful man and a source of inspiration to many in various works he did in his entire life.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Kambalame’s daughter, Daisy said the family has lost a pillar, describing her father as a man who cherished family time and he will always be remembered for his supportive and fighting spirit.

“He wasn’t bothered with what was going on in his life,” she said. “He always found time for his family. He made sure that all children and relatives are educated.”

Daisy, therefore, hailed different people for the support they rendered to the family upon hearing the death of their father.



Kambalame, who was born on May 28, 1948, is survived by a wife, four children and six grandchildren.

During his prime, apart from serving at PCC, Kambalame also worked under different capacities in companies such as Stagecoach bus company and Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) as well as chairperson of Mighty Wanderers Football Club chairperson.

The pall bearers at the funeral were Wanderers former and present players for the former chairperson, who served at the Lali Lubani Road from 1999-2000 and during his reign, the Nomads managed to win the now defunct Carlsberg Cup.

Born in 1948, the late Kambalame was 74 at the time of his death and in his tribute, soccer pundit, Matthews Kamau Kimu described Kambalame as “one of the finest chairmen at Wanderers — may his soul Rest In Peace”.—Additional reporting by Maravi Express