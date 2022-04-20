Late Chadwick Mphande mentored many professionals into becoming better managers — including VP Saulos Chilima

* I met the late Mphande at Southern Bottlers Malawi and we worked together there for about five or six years

By Duncan Mlanjira

Amongst the executive professionals that late Chadwick Lawrence Mphande mentored in his career do attest that the former Southern Bottlers (SOBO) and Carlsberg Malawi Brewery chief executive officer was a corporate executive par excellence.

He died on April 13 at the age of 76 after succumbing to cancer and was laid to rest on Tuesday, whose funeral service was attended by the Vice-President, Saulos Chilima — who also added credence that late Mphande was a professional mentor to so many people, “who are now doing well in both the public and private sector”.

“I met the late Mphande at Southern Bottlers Malawi and we worked together there for about five or six years but in all that time he grilled me and my colleagues into becoming better managers,” Chilima said at the funeral service.

He also took cognizance that the late Mphande was a very sociable man, whose most passionate pastime was playing golf.

“Chief, as we fondly called him, liked to play golf and he was very good at it. A lot of people know him that he was a very good golf player who gave you a good run for your money,” Chilima said.

In consoling the Mphande family, Chilima assured them that the late senior citizen lived a wholesome life; that he was such a dedicated Christian who led in many of the successful church projects of the Catholic Institute (CI).

Well known in corporate business circles, late Mphande served in different positions that include being the Director of NBS Bank and as chairperson of Malawi Savings Bank (MBS) Debt Collection Company.

He was also committed to charity as he was a prominent member of the Rotary Club.

During his tenure as CEO for Carlsberg Malawi Brewery, late Mphande and his team of professionals pioneered the brewing of Malawi local beer, Kuche Kuche — that competed strongly alongside all other Carlsberg beer brands todate.

One of the executives involved was Mphande’s group marketing manager then, Elias Imaan, who described late Mphande as someone who spring boarded him to what he is today in the corporate world in which he has played “some humble contribution”.

“He is a man I shall always treasure because, despite his top position he considered us all as work colleagues. He was never a boss, he told us ‘we are colleagues.”

Imaan, who is now Globe Internet Limited Chief Commercial Officer, said as a marketing them, they inspired late Mphande to introduce the football sponsorship, Carlsberg Cup and he responded positively to it.

“For the Carlsberg Cup, he provided uncommon leadership and guidance in sports sponsorship and product placement,” Imaan said, while acknowledging that the brains behind it included the likes of Wilkins Mijiga, Ralph Chirwa, Maurice Newa, Elias Dziko, Rachel Mijiga, Limbani Kakhome, Gwynyth Mchiela, Stella Hara, Khwesi Msusa, James Katunga, Yotam Saka — just to mention a few.

“I will always treasure how he mentored us and we all got the credit for a job well done but behind the scenes, he was our main pillar. May he rest in peace,” Imaan said.

Commenting on Facebook, Mi Cah said: “When the saints go marching in one by one — fare thee well, Mr Chadwick Mphande, you will always remain a blessing.”

Alice Johnson said a generation of impeccable professionals “is truly depleting. I networked with him when he was CEO for Carlsberg and as BP Malawi Corporate Affairs Manager, who was responsible for local inclusion in procurement by a team of employers. Cry Malawi for brain leakage.”

Lisungu Banda mourned: “Goodbye Gramps. I wouldn’t be where I am if you never stepped in. I love you and will always do.

“Every golf tournament I play will be dedicated to you. You showed me what a real champion looked like. Rest well, Chadwick Mphande.

Born in 1946, the late Mpande is survived by a wife and two children.