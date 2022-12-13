Last African nation still standing Morocco set to break further FIFA World Cup history for African football against France

* We knew we could make history for Africa. We had the right attitude for our people, for us, for Africa—Morocco coach

* It’s up to us to have that mentality off and on the pitch. We’re on the right path—France midfielder Antoine Griezmann

By Duncan Mlanjira

Morocco, the last Africans standing at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, face defending champions in the semifinal tomorrow, December 14 — with nothing but eyeing to break further history by being the first African nation ever to reach the world great football fiesta.

In their sixth World Cup, the Atlas Lions made history when they became the first African team to qualify for the semifinals beating Cristiano Ronaldo’s heavily-fancied Portugal 1-0.

This is not the first time to beat Portugal as their did it as well in their memorable second appearance in 1986 in which they went on to draw against Poland and England to reach their first-ever knockout stages of the Round of 16 in which fell narrowly short against West Germany.

They reached the Qatar 2022 quarterfinals after beating another world giants Spain 3-0 through post match penalties. In the group stages, they beat Belgium 2-0 win, Canada 2-1 and drew 0-0 with Croatia.

The Atlas Lions became the fourth African nation to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup, following in the footsteps of Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and Ghana (2010).

None from the Mother Continent, however, had ever made it to the last four — until now. Only Senegal made it into the knock out stages where they lost 0-3 against England in the Round of 16, having qualified in Group A alongside hosts Qatar (3-1), Ecuador (2-1) and Netherlands (0-2).

Tunisia, Cameroon and Ghana never made it to the knockout stages in their groups — Tunisia in Group D with France (1-0), Australia (0-1) and Denmark (0-0); Cameroon in Group G with Brazil (1-0); Serbia (3-3) and Switzerland (0-1 while Ghana in Group H were against Portugal (2-3); Uruguay (0-2) and South Korea (3-2).

Morocco’s encounter against the defending champions France is a different ball game altogether but coach Walid Regragui told the media in Qatar: “We came up against a really great Portugal team. We’re drawing on all we have, we still have guys injured.

“I told the guys before the match we had to write history for Africa. I’m very, very happy. Africa is back on the map of football. We had the mentality. We knew we could make history for Africa. We had the right attitude for our people, for us, for Africa.”

Morocco earned their semifinal spot with a hard-fought 1-0 triumph over Portugal in the quarterfinal – with Youssef En Nesyri scoring the only goal of the match a few minutes before half time.

France, meanwhile, claimed a 2-1 win over old rivals England in their quarterfinal, as goals from Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud – plus a key missed penalty from Harry Kane – kept Les Bleus on course to retain their title.

“Our coach believes in us being a group, being a team,” attacking midfielder Antoine Griezmann is quoted as saying. “It’s up to us to have that mentality off and on the pitch. We’re on the right path.

“We’re a group that lives well together. I see it in training, too. Everyone gives 100% and we have the perfect set-up to take us as far as possible.”

Key players to watch out for include Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech – the Chelsea winger who had to be replaced due to a minor injury in the quarterfinal against Portugal, but coach Regragui will hope he is fit for this semifinal clash.

His vision, passing and goal threat when cutting inside from the flank to shoot are key to the Atlas Lions’ hopes of making the final on Sunday.



Les Bleus’ talisman Kylian Mbappe — in many pundits’ eyes — is now clearly the world’s best football player, with his unmatched speed and athleticism allied to a near-perfect technique, and a composure that has grown with experience.

Already a World Cup winner as a teenager, he could cement a status as an all-time great at the age of just 23.

In head-to-head stats, France and Morocco have met in seven previous matches. Les Bleus boast an unbeaten record, with five wins and two draws. The teams’ most recent clash was an international friendly in Paris in November 2007 which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Battles to watch technically will be between France’s coach, Didier Deschamps against Walid Regragui.Deschamps has major tournament credentials under his belt, but even he must be stunned by the incredible job Regragui has done in less than 100 days in charge of the Morocco team.

On the turf is Raphael Varane, France’s centre-back, who has been a foundational part of this team, but he faces a tough task against the relentless and determined En-Nesyri, the hero of Morocco’s quarterfinal win over Portugal.

It will also be between France forward Adrien Rabiot against Sofyan Amrabat as Rabiot has played a key role in his side’s progression into the final four while the same can be said of Amrabat, whose indefatigable competitiveness encapsulates all that Morocco have represented at Qatar 2022.

The match’s broadcast details are Wednesday, December 14 from 21:00 live on SuperSport Grandstand, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport GOtv La Liga and SuperSport GOtv Select 1.