Lack of mobile phone networks hinder digital payments for rural Mchinji communities

By Brighton Chimsinde, MANA

People in rural areas of Traditional Authorities (TAs) Ndawambe and Mkanda in Mchinji District have raised concerns that lack of access to mobile phone network is a major challenge that discourages them from adopting and using digital financial services.

The people raised concerns during a digital finance service awareness campaign being held in Mchinji and T/A Ndawambe said it was difficult to switch to mobile phone money transactions because the area does not have a mobile phone network.

“Despite the goodness of the service, people in the area are denied access due to lack of the mobile phone network of either Airtel or TNM,” Ndawambe said. “We are pleading with mobile phone network operators to erect a network tower as soon as possible for us to enjoy the services.”

Another community member, Marcel Elifala — head teacher at Mkanda Secondary School — asked mobile phone network providers to strengthen their network’s capacity for it to be accessible everywhere and all the time.

“I have been using the services since the introduction of mobile phone money transactions and it is good in terms of security and reduces time consumption.

“However, I am requesting the relevant authorities to boost mobile phone networks and that it be accessible to all parts of the district.”

Elifala also described the service fees incurred when doing electronic money transactions as being exorbitant.

In an interview with Sangwani Mkandawire, e-trade specialist for the support for digitalisation financial inclusion & campaign competitiveness project, said he was encouraged that mobile network operators are being involved during the campaign for them to see how best they can also respond to the consumers’ concerns.

“The campaign has helped to expose challenges encountered by the consumers and mobile network operators need to see how best they can respond to consumers’ concerns and how they can protect their customers,” Mkandawire said.

The campaign is spearheaded by the Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of Malawi with funding from the African Development Bank Group.

Meanwhile, social cash transfer programme (SCTP) beneficiaries in Nkhata Bay are asking for the transition of manual to electronic payment system of their stipends just like its done in other districts.

In an interview with the Malawi News Agency (MANA), Thursday, during a pay parade at Chihami in the area of Senior Chief Malanda, senior citizen, Jane Mkandawire (73) said electronic payment will bring her comfort and convenience in accessing her monthly stipends.

“At my age, it is challenging to travel long distances to collect my monthly stipends,” she said. “I would like to ask authorities to introduce e-payment system so that we get our payment with ease.”

She added that e-payment system is more preferable over the current cash-based system which she said, among others, exposes the beneficiaries to robbery.

Another beneficiary, Symon Mphande (42), who has disability, said e- payment will make it easier for people with disabilities to manage access and manage their finances. It is secure and we can save and invest the money efficiently,” Mphande said.

Chief social welfare officer responsible for SCTP in the Ministry of Gender, Community Development & Social Welfare, Chifundo Namchukwa, said plans to introduce e-payment system across all social protection programs are under way.

“We are currently rolling out e-payments in 16 more districts on top of 10 which are already utilising the facility.

“However, Nkhata Bay and Ntchisi districts will early next year pioneer ‘Choice Model’ e-payment approach that allows beneficiaries to select their preferred service provider,“Namchukwa said.

SCTP is a Malawi Government programme which is being implemented across the country through national local government finance committee with financial support from Multi-Donor Trust Fund and World Bank to cushion the elderly and ultra-poor from economic shocks.—Reporting in Nkhata Bay by Chisomo Kambandanga, MANA; edited by Maravi Express