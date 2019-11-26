Lack of disability friendly infrastructures a big challenge in schools

By Andrew Mkonda, MANA

Foundation for Community Support Service (FOCUS) says there is need for different non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to team up and compliment government efforts of providing conducive education environment to children with physical disabilities in schools.

FOCUS Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, Kondwani Winga said the lack of disability friendly infrastructures in some schools in the country continue to remain a big challenge to children with physical disabilities.

Wings said this during supervision exercise the organisation conducted to nine schools that are supported through Safer Schools project in Karonga District.

He said on its part FOCUS has constructed several ramps, disability friendly toilets and forming disaster risk reduction groups for children with physical disabilities to get assisted in times of disasters that may occur in schools.

“We are happy because what we wanted to achieve since the inception of the project has been achieved and children with physical disabilities are now easily attending schools,” he said.

Chiondo Primary School headteacher, Trivine Mughogho said since FOCUS started assisting the school, the attendance of learners even during disasters is not affected because pupils were taught how to conduct themselves in such instances.

“We are so thankful to FOCUS. Our learners, more especially those with impairments, are able to fully participate in different activities in class and outside classroom.

“Our children are also able to plant trees around the school premises, which is very commendable,” he said.

Mughogho has since urged other organizations to emulate FOCUS’ gesture by assisting schools without disability friendly infrastructure.