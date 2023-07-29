Kumwembe, Chaziya, Kamanga out of Kamuzu Barracks game due to injuries

* Chaziya is out with hamstring he suffered during their game against Mafco FC

Mighty Wanderers coach Mark Harrison says they “are down to bare bones now” due to injuries ahead of their TNM Super League clash against Kamuzu Barracks at Kasungu Stadium this afternoon as four key players Lawrence Chaziya, Chris Kumwembe, Mphatso Kamanga and Adeleke Kolawole are out due to injuries.

Harrison told Wanderers’ Media that Chaziya is out with hamstring he suffered during their game against Mafco FC; Kumwembe also has hamstring problems; Kamanga is out with knee injury while Kolawole is still sidelined with a groin problem.

“We will have to do with the available players,” he said ahead of the fixture scheduled for Kasungu Stadium with the hope of increasing their tally to 31 points from the current 28.

They are second to leaders to Silver Strikers, who have the similar points but with a better goal advantage. As the first round comes to an end for the Lali Lubani Road outfit have registered eight wins, four draws and two loses in the current campaign this far.

“We have had no time to recover or prepare really, we moved straight from Dwangwa to Mponela. We had a recovery session on Thursday and we have trained on Friday afternoon ready for the game.

“The boys are in good spirits obviously; on the back of three straight wins we need to keep pushing now. We can’t get off the gas, we need to press on. It’s another tough game on Saturday.

“We are meeting a team similar to Mafco FC — very tough, very physical and making life difficult for you. We need to compete and match their physicality, take our chances when we get them. If we can get three points on Saturday, it will be a fantastic two weeks for us and then we can look forward to FDH next week.”

The Briton bemoaned the condition of Kasungu Stadium pitch, saying it is “not good; very hard; very bumpy and it’s going to be very difficult to play decent football there. It’s little bit like Karonga Stadium; just dry, not conducive for our style of play.

“But we need to adapt, I feel it’s going to be a game of direct football. If we are going to win the league and trophies, we have to adapt, there is nothing we can do.”

Head to Head

In their last three meetings, Kamuzu Barracks and Mighty Wanderers have won once each and drew once. The Nomads drew 0-0 away to Barracks in the first round of 2022 TNM Super League before losing 1-2 at their backyard. The Nomads however had a sweet victory over the Yellow Submarines after thumping them 4-1 in the FDH Bank Cup quarterfinals at Kamuzu Stadium.

The Nomads are enjoying a rich vein of form having won three out of three against giants Silver Strikers, Blue Eagles and Mafco. The home side however are without a win in their last three games. They lost to Chitipa United and Mafco before sharing spoils with Karonga United.

Harrison will be banking hopes on the revitalized striker Vincent Nyangulu who has been able to find the back of the net in his last two matches. Man of the moment, enterprising Wisdom Mpinganjira who has won back to back Man of the Match accolades is also expected to a thorn in KB’s flesh.

There is hope that Gaddi Chirwa will keep his pace, causing havoc and jitters in the soldiers’ defence. Their experienced goalkeeper, who is in the race for the golden glove having kept five clean sheets this far is expected to be the headache for the Nomads’ attackers.

Mike Ntonyo is expected to bring discipline in the submarine’s defence. Lanky veteran forward, Kelvin Hanganda carries the hopes of the Yellow Submarines upfront.