Kukoma Diamonds dislodge Imosys at top of Rainbow Paints League table as Tigresses claim 2nd position

By Victor Singano Jnr

Blantyre & Districts Rainbow Paints Netball League title holders, Kukoma Diamonds have opened their 2023 campaign on a high note after showcasing a superb performance on Saturday at Blantyre Youth Centre which saw them claiming two convincing victories that helped them to dislodge Imosys NC from the top in week two of the competition.

Without their long time and experienced goal defence (GD), captain, Caroline Mtukule-Ngwira — who joined England-based netball side University of Bath (Team Bath) last year — Diamonds still looked more organized as they controlled their two games and managed to record a 76-36 baskets over Blantyre Tremors (formerly known as Serenity Sisters) before they demolished Shizaella Queens 51-23 hours later to go on top of the summit with a difference of baskets.

Diamonds’ old rivals, First Choice Tigresses made no mistake in their first week of the competition as they claimed second position having collected maximum points in their two encounters when they thrashed Airforce Sisters of Zomba 63-24 before beating MUBAS 57-19.

However, Imosys NC continued with their winning streak in week two after registering a thumping 52-37 baskets, but they are on third position as they scored few baskets compared to Diamonds and Tigresses.

Diamonds coach, Noel Mussa applauded his charges for putting up a gallant fight, saying the team really wanted to open the competition with a good start in order make their dreams of defending the league alive.

He, however, admitted that he expects to experience a tough competition this season as they as building a team having recruited new faces who will fill some of the gaps left by their experienced players such as Mtukule and goal attacker Sarudzai Gondwe.

“I know it won’t be an easy road for us to defend the title, but we are very much hopeful that the new girls will catch up to our playing style as you know that learning is a process.

“These two wins have given us confidence though there are some areas which we need to rectify but so far the team looks promising,” Mussa said.

Currently, Diamonds have 127 baskets while Tigresses have recorded 120 whereas Imosys NC on third have amassed 110.